You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
La Crosse man faces gun charges after twice fleeing police
0 comments
alert top story

La Crosse man faces gun charges after twice fleeing police

{{featured_button_text}}
Brandon Smith

Smith

A La Crosse man is facing multiple charges connected to illegally owning firearms and fleeing police in two separate incidents, one involving a chase that reached up to 90 mph.

Brandon J. Smith, 35, was accused of refusing to stop at about 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16 when police attempted to pull him over in a white Dodge Charger near Fifth Avenue and Jackson Street and take him into custody on a warrant, according to the complaint.

Rather than stop, Smith turned onto Johnson Street and accelerated up to 50 mph, before turning onto Hood Street and getting up to 70 mph, according to police, who also say they were able to see Smith and identify him as the driver. Smith weaved in and out of traffic and continued to accelerate.

The vehicle was found later outside an apartment building on Seventh Street; however, Smith was nowhere to be found.

Smith’s passenger was found about 30 minutes later and said Smith’s driving was scary, and he reached 90 mph at one point, according to the complaint.

Smith was located two months later at about 9 p.m. Tuesday. According to the complaint, police received information that Smith would be at 10th and Adams streets. Smith arrived in a blue Lexus and circled the block a couple times before parking and getting out of the vehicle.

Once Smith was out of the vehicle, police surrounded him, and Smith tried to run, jumping a metal fence into an alley. He was followed by an investigator, who also jumped the fence before tackling Smith, according to the complaint. He was then taken into custody.

Police found methamphetamine in his pocket and the key to a storage unit in the Lexus, according to the complaint. Investigators searched the storage unit and found a .22-caliber pistol, a short-barreled shotgun and a Smith & Wesson assault rifle long gun, as well as ammunition. The rifle and pistol were both loaded, with a round in the barrel and the safeties were off.

Smith was charged with attempting to flee an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety in connected to the Oct. 16 incident.

He was also charged with possession of meth, three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a short-barreled shotgun and resisting an officer, all as a repeat offender.

Smith has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2002 that includes convictions for possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of cocaine, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, failure to report to the jail and disorderly conduct.

He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond ordered by Judge Elliott Levine.

+32 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in December

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News