La Crosse man faces gun charges after twice fleeing police

A La Crosse man is facing multiple charges connected to illegally owning firearms and fleeing police in two separate incidents, one involving a chase that reached up to 90 mph.

Brandon J. Smith, 35, was accused of refusing to stop at about 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16 when police attempted to pull him over in a white Dodge Charger near Fifth Avenue and Jackson Street and take him into custody on a warrant, according to the complaint.

Rather than stop, Smith turned onto Johnson Street and accelerated up to 50 mph, before turning onto Hood Street and getting up to 70 mph, according to police, who also say they were able to see Smith and identify him as the driver. Smith weaved in and out of traffic and continued to accelerate.

The vehicle was found later outside an apartment building on Seventh Street; however, Smith was nowhere to be found.

Smith’s passenger was found about 30 minutes later and said Smith’s driving was scary, and he reached 90 mph at one point, according to the complaint.

Smith was located two months later at about 9 p.m. Tuesday. According to the complaint, police received information that Smith would be at 10th and Adams streets. Smith arrived in a blue Lexus and circled the block a couple times before parking and getting out of the vehicle.