La Crosse man faces gun charges after twice fleeing police

A La Crosse man is facing multiple charges connected to illegally owning firearms and fleeing police in two separate incidents, one involving a chase that reached up to 90 mph.
Brandon J. Smith, 35, was accused of refusing to stop at about 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16 when police attempted to pull him over in a white Dodge Charger near Fifth Avenue and Jackson Street and take him into custody on a warrant, according to the complaint.
Rather than stop, Smith turned onto Johnson Street and accelerated up to 50 mph, before turning onto Hood Street and getting up to 70 mph, according to police, who also say they were able to see Smith and identify him as the driver. Smith weaved in and out of traffic and continued to accelerate.
The vehicle was found later outside an apartment building on Seventh Street; however, Smith was nowhere to be found.
Smith’s passenger was found about 30 minutes later and said Smith’s driving was scary, and he reached 90 mph at one point, according to the complaint.
Smith was located two months later at about 9 p.m. Tuesday. According to the complaint, police received information that Smith would be at 10th and Adams streets. Smith arrived in a blue Lexus and circled the block a couple times before parking and getting out of the vehicle.
Once Smith was out of the vehicle, police surrounded him, and Smith tried to run, jumping a metal fence into an alley. He was followed by an investigator, who also jumped the fence before tackling Smith, according to the complaint. He was then taken into custody.
You have free articles remaining.
Police found methamphetamine in his pocket and the key to a storage unit in the Lexus, according to the complaint. Investigators searched the storage unit and found a .22-caliber pistol, a short-barreled shotgun and a Smith & Wesson assault rifle long gun, as well as ammunition. The rifle and pistol were both loaded, with a round in the barrel and the safeties were off.
Smith was charged with attempting to flee an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety in connected to the Oct. 16 incident.
He was also charged with possession of meth, three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a short-barreled shotgun and resisting an officer, all as a repeat offender.
Smith has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2002 that includes convictions for possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of cocaine, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, failure to report to the jail and disorderly conduct.
He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond ordered by Judge Elliott Levine.
Michael Utecht
Nya Thao
Jordan Gudin
Sarah Lawrence
Jacqlyn Scott
Jacqlyn EN Scott, 24, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 19 with possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping. Scott had .8 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia Dec. 15, according to the complaint.
Kahla A. Henry
Keith Stankey
Taylor Ludwig
Patrick Berger
Jonathan Kemp
Rick Roquet
Michael Ryan
Michael J. Ryan, 34, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 13 with strangulation and suffocation, felony bail jumping, battery and disorderly conduct. Ryan shut a door on a woman’s arm and choked her Dec. 9 during an argument, according to the complaint.
Jessica Kistner
Jacob M. Hazlett
Jacob M. Hazlett, 29, Mindoro, was charged Dec. 13 with false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct. Hazlett hit a woman with a stool and refused to let her leave or call police Dec. 7, according to the complaint.
Steven Sage
Volante Feist
Jeffrey Berry
Jeffrey A. Berry, 55, La Crosse was charged Dec. 12 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Berry was found asleep in his vehicle Dec. 9 and had 2.86 grams of meth and a glass pipe, according to the complaint.
Cora Elmore
Robert Anderson
Mitchael Oslund
Christian Weber
Nicole Aarstad
Nicole E. Aarstad, 28, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 10 with felony bail jumping and theft of movable property. Aarstad stole a trailer sometime this fall in violation of a previous bond prohibiting her from committing crimes, according to the complaint.
Jeffrey Brandt
Zephaniah Fifer
Zephaniah T. Fifer, 39, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 10 with felony and misdemeanor bail jumping. Fifer consumed alcohol Nov. 23 in violation of two bonds, according to the complaint.
Thomas Stein
Christina Sievert
Benjamin Harr
Travis Heal
Michael Wilson Jr.
Michael DeGregg
Francis A. Okonmah
Francis A. Okonmah, 27, Eau Claire, Wis., was charged Dec. 4 with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Okonmah had 3 ounces of marijuana in two bags Nov. 19 when he was pulled over for speeding in the town of Campbell, according to the complaint.
Jack Freitag
Jonathan Baum
Tyler Peterson
Tiffany Penkalski
Tyler Hoffman
Tyler Marvin Hoffman, 18, Kellogg, Minn., was charged Dec. 3 with strangulation and suffocation, intimidation of a victim and battery, all with a domestic abuse enhancer. Hoffman wrapped his arm around a woman’s neck Nov. 29 while in La Crosse, hit her in the face and threatened to harm her if she told police, according to the complaint.
Tristen Schmeckpeper
Rebekka Ames
Darnell Hamilton
Benjamin Stetzer
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The building at 333 Vine St. is a criminal justice hub. The La Crosse County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, which opened in 1997 with …
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.