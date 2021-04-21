La Crosse man faces marijuana charges

A 20-year-old La Crosse man faces a felony drug charge after La Crosse police allegedly found 11.7 grams of marijuana in his possession.
Ronald I. Crosby Jr. faces felony charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and bail jumping and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, second-offense drunk driving, second-offense operating with a controlled substance and operating after revocation/alcohol-related.
According to the criminal complaint, Crosby was driving northbound on Lang Drive April 21 shortly after 3 a.m., when he was pulled over for a defective tail light. Police reported the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and asked Crosby how much marijuana he had consumed. He reportedly told police he took a couple of hits off a marijuana pipe while driving. He denied having any additional marijuana.
Crosby agreed to a field sobriety test, which included one clue of intoxication during the walk-and-turn, according to the complaint. Police report that Crosby also had bloodshot eyes.
A search of Crosby’s person reportedly found a bag of marijuana. A search of the vehicle allegedly found $1,133 in cash, a marijuana pipe, a digital scale, vape cartridges and pens and a rolling tray.
Assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Gideon Werthheimer asked for a $10,000 cash bond. He said the arrest marks Crosby’s fourth open case and that he failed to follow multiple bond conditions.
Defense attorney Michael Hughes argued for a signature bond. He said a non-violent marijuana offense normally doesn’t trigger a high cash bond and that the charges against Crosby are a “different animal” from his previous cases.
Hughes said Crosby has no disposable income and couldn’t post $10,000.
Judge Elliott Levine ordered a cash bond of $1,000 and GPS house arrest if the bond is posted.
