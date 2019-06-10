A La Crosse man faces multiple battery charges after police said he hit an officer twice on Sunday after a brief foot pursuit.
Brian S. Geiwitz, 23 of La Crosse was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two counts of battery to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer.
According to the criminal complaint:
La Crosse police saw Geiwitz walking westbound on Monitor Street Sunday “screaming and running for no apparent reason.”
Geiwitz started banging on a vehicle’s window, then continued walking down Monitor Street before police turned on their emergency lights to check on Geiwitz’s wellbeing.
Geiwitz ran toward a vehicle that had all its windows down and was standing at a stoplight at Monitor Street and Copeland Avenue. The driver said she feared for her life when Geiwitz reached into the car and began screaming.
The woman drove off in a panic with Geiwitz holding onto the passenger side of the car and stopped when police turned on their squad car's sirens.
The driver, who appeared to be drunk, stopped her car and ran toward police.
A brief police pursuit ensued when Geiwitz saw authorities approaching him.
After police apprehended him, Geiwitz punched the officer while he was handcuffing him.
Police were able to gain control of Geiwitz before taking him to the hospital, where he hit the officer again, police said.
Medical staff restrained Geiwitz and tested him for intoxicants.
Geiwitz was eventually taken to La Crosse County Jail and issued a signature bond.
Was the driver charged? Some more thorough investigative reporting needed before writing half a story.
