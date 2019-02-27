Try 1 month for 99¢
La Crosse man faces drug charges after search of South Side home

This photo, provided by the La Crosse Police Department, shows some of the materials seized after police executed a search warrant at 623 Johnson St.

A La Crosse man was arrested after authorities say drugs, thousands of dollars of cash and a loaded gun were found Tuesday night during a search of South Side residence.

Nathan Kohls mug

Nathan Kohls, 27, was charged with manufacturing and delivery of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, felon possession of firearm, felony bail-jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC and illegally possessing prescriptions.

Investigators said they discovered a loaded gun, methamphetamine worth about $4,000 and $2,000 cash during the search at 1623 Johnson St. 

Kohls has an extensive criminal history and is on an active felony bond and probation, according to police.

Kohls is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

