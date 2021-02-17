La Crosse man faces multiple drug charges

A 27-year-old La Crosse man was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after police allegedly found methamphetamine and prescription drugs during a Feb. 16 traffic stop.

Houadou T. Yang faces a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and misdemeanor charges of possession of an illegally obtained prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, police pulled over a vehicle driven by Yang after determining he was operating with a suspended license. Yang was on probation from a previous drug charge, and police summoned a K9 unit to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle.

After a positive response, police searched the vehicle and allegedly found 10.5 grams of methamphetamine divided among multiple small bags, three Suboxone strips, a glass smoking device with white residue and a digital scale.

Yang was released on a $5,000 signature bond by Judge Elliott Levine.

