A 36-year-old La Crosse man faces multiple drug charges after police responded to a complaint of suspected drug activity.

Joseph L. Vigil was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, felony possession of heroin with intent to deliver, misdemeanor possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, police made contact with Vigil and two other people Sept. 2 inside a garage on the 700 block of Powell Street. The owner of the building gave police permission to enter the garage, and Vigil was arrested on an active Department of Corrections warrant.

The complaint says a K9 unit was deployed for an exterior sniff of a vehicle parked inside the garage. After a positive response, police searched the vehicle and allegedly found 37.7 grams of methamphetamine, 18.5 grams of heroin, one gram of cocaine, a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine and multiple identifying documents belonging to Vigil. Police reportedly found $2,433 in cash on Vigil’s person.