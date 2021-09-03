 Skip to main content
La Crosse man faces multiple drug charges
La Crosse man faces multiple drug charges

A 36-year-old La Crosse man faces multiple drug charges after police responded to a complaint of suspected drug activity.

Joseph L. Vigil was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, felony possession of heroin with intent to deliver, misdemeanor possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, police made contact with Vigil and two other people Sept. 2 inside a garage on the 700 block of Powell Street. The owner of the building gave police permission to enter the garage, and Vigil was arrested on an active Department of Corrections warrant.

The complaint says a K9 unit was deployed for an exterior sniff of a vehicle parked inside the garage. After a positive response, police searched the vehicle and allegedly found 37.7 grams of methamphetamine, 18.5 grams of heroin, one gram of cocaine, a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine and multiple identifying documents belonging to Vigil. Police reportedly found $2,433 in cash on Vigil’s person.

Court commissioner Kara Burgos set cash bail for Vigil at $10,000 after assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Emily Ruud asked for $20,000. Ruud said Vigil was on “absconding status” with the Department of Corrections and was an “elevated flight risk.”

Public defender Thomas Rhodes asked for the lower cash bond. He said Vigil was entitled to a presumption of innocence and that the state is overestimating the strength of its case.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

