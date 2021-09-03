A 36-year-old La Crosse man faces multiple drug charges after police responded to a complaint of suspected drug activity.
Joseph L. Vigil was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, felony possession of heroin with intent to deliver, misdemeanor possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint, police made contact with Vigil and two other people Sept. 2 inside a garage on the 700 block of Powell Street. The owner of the building gave police permission to enter the garage, and Vigil was arrested on an active Department of Corrections warrant.
The complaint says a K9 unit was deployed for an exterior sniff of a vehicle parked inside the garage. After a positive response, police searched the vehicle and allegedly found 37.7 grams of methamphetamine, 18.5 grams of heroin, one gram of cocaine, a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine and multiple identifying documents belonging to Vigil. Police reportedly found $2,433 in cash on Vigil’s person.
Court commissioner Kara Burgos set cash bail for Vigil at $10,000 after assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Emily Ruud asked for $20,000. Ruud said Vigil was on “absconding status” with the Department of Corrections and was an “elevated flight risk.”
Public defender Thomas Rhodes asked for the lower cash bond. He said Vigil was entitled to a presumption of innocence and that the state is overestimating the strength of its case.
La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in August
James Sibila
James L. Sibila, 43, West Salem, was charged Aug. 31 with fleeing an officer, operating while revoked and misdemeanor bail jumping, all as a repeat offender. Sibila refused to stop for police Aug. 4 when he was pulled over for not having functioning brake lights, according to the complaints.
Andrea Walker
Shane Halverson
Shane K. Halverson, 35, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 31 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger under 16 years old and fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle with a restricted controlled substance with a passenger under 16 years old. Halverson was pulled over at about 9 p.m. Aug. 6 after another driver complained about his driving, according to the complaint. Halverson had three children in the vehicle and took suboxone before driving.
Marcus Martin
Matthew Utecht
Matthew J. Utecht, 35, West Salem, was charged Aug. 28 with felony bail jumping. Utecht violated terms of his bond forbidding contact with a woman, according to the complaint.
Volante Feist
Devyn Schams
Gary Willert
Dennis Sharpe
Kong Yang
Kong Yang, 23, Onalaska, was charged Aug. 25 with felony bail jumping, uttering a forgery and misdemeanor theft. Yang violated terms of his previous bond July 9 when he stole a woman’s checkbook out of her vehicle, wrote three checks for a total of $1,425 and deposited it in his account, according to the complaint.
Michael Kolden
Michael G. Kolden, 44, Stoddard, was charged Aug. 25 with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. Kolden choked another man July 8 and hit him during a road rage incident, according to the complaint.
Jennie Johnson
Jennie E. Johnson, 30, Minneapolis, was charged Aug. 25 with felony retail theft as a party to a crime and repeat offender. Johnson and another woman stole six Nike jackets Jan. 3 from Dick’s Sporting Goods, according to the complaint.
Rick Roquet
Rick G. Roquet, 36, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 25 with possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property and misdemeanor theft. Roquet had methamphetamine Aug. 18 when he was arrested for breaking into a storage unit the month prior in violation of his bond, according to the complaint.
Volante Feist
Ryan Decora
Ryan J. Decora, 22, Madison, was charged Aug. 24 with strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct and unlawful use of a telephone. Decora put a woman in a chokehold April 24, then threw her to the ground, according to the complaint. Decora also called and texted her excessively July 29, according to the complaint.
Jared Cooper
Colin Belcher
Colin J. Belcher, 31, no permanent address, was charged Aug. 21 with operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and resisting or obstructing an officer. Belcher was pulled over March 25 while driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Minnesota and lied about his name, according to the complaint.
Kenneth MacKenzie
Kenneth R. MacKenzie, 28, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 21 with possession of narcotic drugs and felony bail jumping. Mackenzie had heroin July 25 when he was arrested for first-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and issued a citation for the OWI, according to the complaint.
Zachary Pupp
Hilary Kendhammer
Matthew Utecht
Matthew J. Utecht, 34, West Salem, was charged Aug. 20 with strangulation and suffocation, battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. Utecht choked a woman Aug. 4, then hit her causing her lip to swell and broke an entertainment center, according to the complaint.
Damon Mannis II
Damon B. Manns II, 43, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 20 with being a fugitive. Manns was wanted in Houston County, Minn., to face drug charges, according to the complaint.
Michael Sigle
Michael L. Sigle, 30, La Crosse, was charged April 19 with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony criminal damage to property, felony bail jumping, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sigle was pulled over June 13 after hitting the center median on West Avenue and had a handgun, more than 10 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia inside a backpack in the vehicle, according to the complaint. He also kicked the inside of the transport van and damaged it after he was arrested.
Katie McCune
Katie McCune, 42, of La Crosse was charged Aug. 18 with felony bail jumping -- new crimes and possession of methamphetamine. McCune, who was out on three recognizance bonds, was found with 0.4 grams of methamphetamine in her purse June 16.
Corey Nelson
Tanner Olson
Michael K. Manning, Jr.
Joseph Ostrum
Rachael McBaine
Rachael W. McBain, 29, West Salem, was charged Aug. 12 with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, two counts of felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. McBain had 19.6 grams of meth July 9 when she was a passenger during a traffic stop in La Crosse, according to the complaint.
Jesus Sanchez
Benjamin Skinner
Sean Strabley
Sean J. Strabley, 33, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 6 with stalking. Strabley monitored the whereabouts of a woman and her boyfriend, harassing them on social media through fake profiles, according to the complaint.
Joshua Wittenberg
Semaj K. Hunter
Semaj K. Hunter, 24, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 5 with attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping. Hunter fled police at 8:45 a.m. July 16 when an officer attempted to stop him for speeding on West Avenue in La Crosse, according to the complaint. Hunter abandoned his vehicle and was arrested on foot a short time later.
Kortney L. Hickman
Kortney L. Hickman, 35, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 4 with discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct. Hickman violated terms of her bond June 14 when she spit at a paramedic, then kicked him in the chin, and fought against a police officer attempting to help the paramedic, according to the criminal complaint.
Dai-Viyon A. Bell Jr.
Dai-Viyon A. Bell Jr., 20, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 4 with false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. Bell got into an argument July 17 with a woman in which he hit her several times and broke her cell phone, according to the complaint. During another incident July 5 or 6, he strangled her, according to the complaint.
Jason Basterfield
Jason L. Basterfield, 33, no permanent address, was charged Aug. 4 with possession of methamphetamine. Basterfield admitted to having meth March 16 during an altercation at the Salvation Army in La Crosse, according to the complaint.
Aprina Rodriguez
Aprina C. Rodriguez, 27, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 3 with fleeing an officer. Rodriguez fled police at an estimated 60 mph in a residential neighborhood June 24, rather than comply with a traffic stop, according to the complaint.
Ray Welcome
Derrick Menara
Erik Rasmussen
Erik A. Rasmussen, 54, was charged Aug. 3 with second-degree child sexual assault. Rasmussen touched a child inappropriately on three occasions this spring, according to the criminal complaint.
John Langteau
The building at 333 Vine St. is a criminal justice hub. The La Crosse County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, which opened in 1997 with …
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.