La Crosse man faces second child sex accusation
La Crosse man faces second child sex accusation

Kyle Ward-May

 Steve Rundio

A 24-year-old LA Crosse man accused in an underage sex sting faces new criminal charges. Kyle J. Ward-May was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony second-degree sexual assault of a child.

According to the criminal complaint, police received a call from a person who learned of Ward-May's Feb. 9 arrest and reported an incident that occurred between Dec. 1 and Dec. 20 between Ward-May and a teen-age girl.

The girl told police she was helping Ward-May move into a new apartment unit when he locked the door behind them, pulled down her pants and sexually assaulted her. She didn't tell anyone else about the assault until after Feb. 9, after Ward-May was arrested for allegedly trying to arrange a sexual encounter with an undercover police officer posing as a 15-year-old girl.

Ward-May is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $10,000 cash bail. His case was continued to Feb. 22 as he seeks defense counsel.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

