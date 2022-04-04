La Crosse man faces three counts of possessing child pornography

A 25-year-old La Crosse man was charged with three felony counts of possession of child pornography after an April 1 initial appearance in La Crosse County Circuit Court. Jacob D. Krause faces three years in prison for each count if convicted.

According to the criminal complaint, police received a tip March 11 that an internet user had uploaded media depicting child sexual abuse. Police traced a dropbox to Krause, who allegedly received one video and two photographs of children (one girl and two boys between the ages of 6 and 13) in sexually graphic poses. The complaint says the video lasts nearly 11 minutes.

Police obtained a search warrant from Judge Ramona Gonzalez and conducted a March 28 search of Krause's La Crosse residence. The complaint says police seized a digital hard drive that was removed from a desktop computer, an external hard drive, a mini iPad, a laptop and a spiral notebook containing user names and passwords.

The complaint says police found additional child pornography on the hard drive, including a 15-minute video and a photograph.

Krause was arrested and transported to the La Crosse County Jail without incident. He declined to talk with police.

Krause was released from jail after posting a $1,000 cash bond. His next court appearance is an April 8 calendar call.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.