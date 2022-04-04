 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

La Crosse man faces three counts of possessing child pornography

  • Updated
  • 0

From 2015 to 2016, murder and non-negligent manslaughter rates in the United States went up 8.4%, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Here is a look at the cities with the highest murder rates in the country.

A 25-year-old La Crosse man was charged with three felony counts of possession of child pornography after an April 1 initial appearance in La Crosse County Circuit Court. Jacob D. Krause faces three years in prison for each count if convicted.

According to the criminal complaint, police received a tip March 11 that an internet user had uploaded media depicting child sexual abuse. Police traced a dropbox to Krause, who allegedly received one video and two photographs of children (one girl and two boys between the ages of 6 and 13) in sexually graphic poses. The complaint says the video lasts nearly 11 minutes.

Police obtained a search warrant from Judge Ramona Gonzalez and conducted a March 28 search of Krause's La Crosse residence. The complaint says police seized a digital hard drive that was removed from a desktop computer, an external hard drive, a mini iPad, a laptop and a spiral notebook containing user names and passwords.

The complaint says police found additional child pornography on the hard drive, including a 15-minute video and a photograph.

People are also reading…

Krause was arrested and transported to the La Crosse County Jail without incident. He declined to talk with police.

Krause was released from jail after posting a $1,000 cash bond. His next court appearance is an April 8 calendar call.

Jacob Krause

Krause
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia strikes port city Odesa, refugees cope with war trauma

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News