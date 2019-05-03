MADISON — A La Crosse man who developed a sexual interest in children for much of his adult life was sentenced Friday in federal court to four years in prison and 25 years of supervised release for possessing child pornography.
Kyle B. Olson, 33, was sharing videos of child engaged in explicit sex acts online when detected by an undercover FBI agent. Some of the children in the videos were younger than 12 years of age, according to court documents.
A search conducted of Olson’s residence in July 2018 recovered two of his computers that contained numerous sexually explicit images of children. Authorities also recovered thousands of images of animated child pornography and child erotica.
Authorities said that more disturbing than Olson’s collection of child pornography was his sending minor girls naked photos of himself in exchange for their naked photos.
In the months before his arrest, Olson made plans to meet a 14- or 15-year-old girl from Black River Falls. He wasn’t able to carry out those plans because he could not come up with an excuse to leave his parents’ house late at night, Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman wrote the court.
Olson was diagnosed with a developmental development disorder at age 4 and with ADHD while in middle school. His parents got help for his special needs and Olson graduated high school.
He worked at Trane Co. until laid off in 2010 and then enlisted in the U.S. Army when he couldn’t find other work. He spent a year at a Forward Operations Base in Afghanistan where he was found in possession of child pornography.
The Army didn’t charge Olson with possessing child pornography until after completing his overseas tour. He was convicted by military a tribunal. During the course of his incarceration, his sentence was reduced to six months at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, and received a General Discharge under honorable conditions, according to Olson’s attorney Kirk Obear.
Released without any court-ordered supervision or sex-offender treatment, Olson returned to collecting child pornography until he was caught, authorities said.
Had Olson been convicted in a state or federal court, he would be facing a mandatory minimum 10-year sentence after pleading guilty to the possession charge in February.
Altman recommended a sentence within the advisory guideline range of 57 to 71 months. She justified that, saying Olson was a registered sex offender at the time of this offense, and that his interest in young girls escalated since his 2012 conviction.
Obear wrote the court that Olson has made progress in therapy in La Crosse since his arrest. He has the potential to “successfully address his addiction and mental health problems that have contributed to his criminal behavior,” Obear wrote.
Conley questioned Olson about not acknowledging that his sending sexually explicit photos to young girls harmed them.
“How did you not see the damage you were doing to them,” Conley said.
“I didn’t think it was anything new to them,” Olson replied.
“Tragically, that’s what a lot of predators think,” Conley said.
Olson won’t be able to halt viewing child pornography or contacting young girls until he appreciates the harm his criminal behavior has on pre-teen girls, Conley said.
In addition to the FBI, the La Crosse area Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department, and the West Salem, Onalaska, Holmen, town of Campbell, and La Crosse police departments, assisted in investigating Olson’s offense.
Allan Popp
Christopher Malone
Shannon Thompson
Chartchai Khaokaew
Jeremy Breidel
The building at 333 Vine St. is a criminal justice hub. The La Crosse County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, which opened in 1997 with …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.