La Crosse man facing armed robbery charge has trial delayed

The trial of a man accused in a 2019 La Crosse armed robbery will be delayed after his lawyer Thursday asked the court to determine whether he was mentally ill.

Timothy Ellis Jr., 25, will undergo a competency examination — due March 30 — after attorney Blake Duren requested the order from Judge Scott Horne in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

“I don’t want to say too much, but some of the things that were said could be interpreted as signs of a mental illness,” Duren said.

Duren told the court Ellis’ participation in his defense has been inhibited by his behavior.

“If he’s not cooperating because he has an underlying mental illness, that’s a whole other situation,” Duren said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Horne found probable cause to order a competency evaluation and set a review hearing for March 30. He also removed Ellis’ trial, coming up in two weeks, from the calendar, saying it would be rescheduled after the next hearing.