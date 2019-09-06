A La Crosse man is facing nine felonies and a misdemeanor charge after police found half a pound of methamphetamine and more than $5,000 in cash his Redfield Street home.
Jack D. Scheske, 37, was charged Friday with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver schedule IV drugs, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver THC, possession of narcotic drugs, two counts of felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police had received several complaints centered around the home Scheske rents with his girlfriend on the 1400 block of Redfield Street. Neighbors reported numerous cars pulling in and out of the alley and in front of the residence, staying only a short time at all hours of the day and night.
Scheske was arrested on a warrant Monday, issued after he failed to attend court for an initial appearance Aug. 15 for a case in which he was charged with felony bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and discharging bodily fluid at a public safety worker.
Scheske had 73 pills of alprazolam, a schedule IV drug, and 35 pills of acetaminophen/hydrocodone barbiturate, a schedule II narcotic, in an unmarked prescription bottle and plastic baggie when he was arrested, according to the complaint. He also had three diazepam pills.
A search of his cellphone revealed “pictures of shotguns and also found communications involving drug trafficking talk,” according to the complaint.
Based on the complaints and the drugs found on Scheske Monday, investigators applied for and received a search warrant for his home Sept. 4. They found eight bags, each with 28 grams of methamphetamine, which adds up to half a pound of meth, according to the complaint. Investigators say meth is currently being sold in La Crosse for $500 to $1,000 per ounce. They also found .6 grams of heroin, a meth pipe, a 20-gauge shotgun with the barrel sawed off, making it illegal, and just under $6,000 in cash.
Scheske was being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $7,500 cash bond.
Tonya N. Novak, 28, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 5 with possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Novak had a fentanyl drug mixture and used needles in her car when she was pulled over Aug. 29 for driving erratically on Hwy. 35 in La Crosse, according to the complaint.
Ryan R. Papenfuss, 44, Onalaska, was charged Sept. 5 with uttering a forgery. Papenfuss deposited a forged and stolen check into his bank account in May, according to the complaint.
Aaron M. Schrader, 28, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 5 with physical abuse of a child and misdemeanor bail jumping. A child told police Schrader hit him in the head and knocked him to the ground Aug. 19, according to the complaint.
