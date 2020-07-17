La Crosse man facing meth and gun charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse Police Department confiscated nearly 300 grams of methamphetamine and six firearms this week from the home of a La Crosse man who was charged Friday with dealing drugs out of his South Side home.

Kong Vang, 30, La Crosse, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with second-offense possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, five counts of felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver THC, second-offense maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender.

According to the criminal complaint, police received an anonymous tip Wednesday that Vang, who was released from prison in October after he was convicted of dealing meth and being a felon in possession of a firearm, was dealing out of his home on the 800 block of Fifth Avenue South that he shares with Pader Yang, 30.

Investigators surveilled the address Wednesday, noting indicators of drug activity, as well as other people convicted of drug activity. According to the report, Vang was also ordered not to have contact with Yang as a condition of his parole.