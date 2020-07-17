La Crosse man facing meth and gun charges

The La Crosse Police Department confiscated nearly 300 grams of methamphetamine and six firearms this week from the home of a La Crosse man who was charged Friday with dealing drugs out of his South Side home.
Kong Vang, 30, La Crosse, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with second-offense possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, five counts of felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver THC, second-offense maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender.
According to the criminal complaint, police received an anonymous tip Wednesday that Vang, who was released from prison in October after he was convicted of dealing meth and being a felon in possession of a firearm, was dealing out of his home on the 800 block of Fifth Avenue South that he shares with Pader Yang, 30.
Investigators surveilled the address Wednesday, noting indicators of drug activity, as well as other people convicted of drug activity. According to the report, Vang was also ordered not to have contact with Yang as a condition of his parole.
Police searched the home and found 279.9 grams of meth, 266 grams of marijuana, six firearms and more than $14,500 in cash, according to the complaint. The total street value of the meth seized is $10,000, police say, and two of the six weapons had defaced serial numbers.
Vang was taken into custody without incident. Yang was arrested and allowed to sign a signature bond to take care of a child at the residence.
Prosecutor Danielle Kranz asked for a $50,000 cash bond for Vang Friday, saying his drug activity and access to firearms show a disregard for the law and safety of others.
“His actions here today show that he cannot maintain law abiding while on extended supervision,” Kranz said.
Because he has a previous conviction for felon in possession of a firearm, Vang faces a minimum of four years initial confinement if convicted of the same charge again. He faces up to 14 years in prison for each weapons charge and up to 50 years for delivering meth.
Judge Elliott Levine agreed to the cash bond, noting that Vang was unlikely to be released due to his probation hold.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
