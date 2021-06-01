La Crosse man found in possession of over $240,000 worth of marijuana, cocaine

A La Crosse man who uploaded videos of his marijuana supply on Snapchat was found with approximately $150,000 worth of the drug in his car and over $90,000 worth of cocaine in his residence.

Austen Schalow, 27, appeared in La Crosse County Circuit court Tuesday on seven charges, including possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, manufacture/deliver THC, possession with intent to deliver THC, possession with intent to deliver schedule IV drugs, maintaining a drug trafficking place, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Last summer, a confidential informant told officers Schalow had showed them a photo of around 200 marijuana plants in his basement and stated Schalow said he paid a woman with cash or marijuana to come to his home for “sexual favors.” Officers in July 2020 began looking into Schalow, who is under supervision from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Probation Office for domestic abuse related convictions, and have been monitoring his social media since.

On May 25, 2021, Schalow posted a Snapchat video of him traveling cross country and showing marijuana products and odor proof bags, often used to store drugs in order to avoid detection, in a hotel room. Schalow’s video had a large bag containing what appeared to be a pound of marijuana, according to the police report.