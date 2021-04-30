La Crosse man get 12 years for selling meth

A 31-year-old La Crosse man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. Federal district Judge William Conley sentenced Kong Vang Friday after he pleaded guilty Feb. 5 to distributing 254 grams of methamphetamine and 250 grams of marijuana.

According to federal prosecutors, local law enforcement received an anonymous complaint July 15, 2020, that Vang and his girlfriend, Pader Yang, were selling large quantities of methamphetamine from their residence in La Crosse.

Police conducted surveillance on the residence and observed multiple people going into a garage and leaving a short time later.

Based on those observations, police obtained a search warrant. In addition to the drugs, police reportedly found five loaded handguns and drug paraphernalia. Prosecutors say Vang admitted to selling the drugs and that he was a felon who wasn't permitted to possess firearms.

Vang's sentence includes four years of supervised release after he leaves prison.

Pader Vang pleaded guilty Feb. 18 to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Her sentencing is scheduled for May 11.