La Crosse man gets 11 years for methamphetamine trafficking

MADISON -- A 31-year-old La Crosse man was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison Thursday for dealing methamphetamine. Prosecutors in federal court charge that Seth Strand was found with nearly one pound of methamphetamine after police conducted a traffic stop in La Crosse County.

Strand was a passenger in a Ford Explorer pulled over Jan. 22 by the Wisconsin State Patrol. After determining that Strand had an active felony warrant, troopers searched the vehicle and found a safe behind the passenger seat, where Strand was sitting. The safe reportedly contained 407 grams of methamphetamine. Prosecutors say Strand admitted he intended to sell the drugs to several individuals in La Crosse County.

In imposing the sentence, U.S. District Judge William M. Conley noted that Strand has a criminal record that includes four felony drug trafficking convictions since 2013. He was on state supervision for two separate methamphetamine trafficking convictions in La Crosse County at the time of the Jan. 22 arrest.

The investigation was conducted by the Wisconsin State Patrol and federal Drug Enforcement Administration. Prosecution of the case was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Wegner.

