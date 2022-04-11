La Crosse man gets 30 days for battery, hate crime enhancer dropped

A 41-year-old La Crosse man convicted of attacking a transgender couple in La Crosse has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years of probation.
Travis D. Crawford was sentenced Friday by La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Todd Bjerke. He pleaded guilty March 24 to a felony charge of substantial battery with intent to cause bodily harm. A hate-crime enhancer was dropped, along with a felony charge of bail jumping.
Prosecutors allege that Crawford approached the couple July 20, 2021, at Copeland Park after being agitated by their public display of affection. He directed homophobic slurs at them and threatened to kick them with what he described as "steel-toed boots."
The couple asked Crawford to leave, and Crawford responded by punching one of them in the nose with a closed fist. The victim, who was under 18 at the time, reported a chipped tooth and a nose laceration which required stitches to close.
La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke said Monday that the hate-crime enhancer was dropped as part of a plea negotiation that avoided a trial.
Crawford will get six days credit for jail time already served. Restitution will be determined at a later date.
La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies in January
Jamie M. Scafe, 31, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic drugs. According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a Jan. 29 shoplifting complaint at Walgreen's in La Crosse and found Scafe with two baggies containing methamphetamine and heroin. She was released on a $1,000 cash bond.
Tyler P. Yogmas
Tyler P. Yogmas, 34, West Salem, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Yogmas was found with .72 grams of methamphetamine after Onalaska police responded to a shoplifting complaint. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond.
Mario S. Street
Mario S. Street, 42, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine/party to a crime. According to the criminal complaint, police found a bag containing methamphetamine inside a vehicle Street was operating Jan. 25 in La Crosse. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Tylar M. LeFebre
Tylar M. LeFebre, 28, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, LeFebre was found with .8 grams of methamphetamine after police responded to a Jan. 25 driving complaint on Copeland Avenue in La Crosse. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond.
Gregory Timothy Loftus
Gregory Timothy Loftus, 40, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Loftus was found with a bag of methamphetamine after a Jan. 23 traffic stop in Onalaska. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond pending a probation hold.
Samantha R. Fish
Samantha R. Fish, 32, Westby, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Onalaska police were called Jan. 22 for a welfare check of a woman wearing a tank top sitting inside a running car. A search of the vehicle reportedly found a small bag containing methamphetamine. Fish was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Michael E. Poivey
Michael E. Poivey, 64, Sparta, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Poivey was found with 2.0 grams of methamphetamine after a Jan. 20 traffic stop in West Salem. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Peng Lor
Peng Lor, 23, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Lor was found with 0.2 grams of methamphetamine after a Jan. 19 traffic stop in La Crosse. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Pedro M. McKee Sr.
Pedro M. McKee Sr., 50, La Crosse, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, McKee was found with a sandwich baggie containing methamphetamine during a Jan. 10 traffic stop in La Crosse. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Jared L. Cooper
Jared L. Cooper, 26, La Crosse, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Cooper was found with 0.7 grams of methamphetamine after police responded to a Jan. 10 domestic complaint at a Rose Street residence in La Crosse. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,500 cash bond.
Macey R. Bills
Macey R. Bills, 22, Black River Falls, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, she was found with one gram of methamphetamine after police responded to a Jan. 5 shoplifting complaint at Walmart in Onalaska. She was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Michael David Mitton
Michael David Mitton, 29, Holmen, is accused of possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Mitton was found with 1.4 grams of methamphetamine during a Dec. 19 traffic stop in Onalaska. He has an initial appearance set for Jan. 22.
Emily N. Dolan
Emily N. Dolan, 22, La Crosse, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Dolan was found with fentanyl and methamphetamine after La Crosse police responded to a suspicious vehicle report Jan. 2. A search at the La Crosse County Jail reportedly found Clonazepam, Lorazepam and Oxycodone Hydrochloride on her person. She was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Teal M. Herold
Teal M. Herold, 32, La Crosse, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Herold was arrested Jan. 2 on a probation warrant and found with .5 grams of methamphetamine. She was issued a $1,000 signature bond but remains in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation hold.
Jacob C. Vosseteig
Jacob C. Vosseteig, 26, La Crosse, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. According to the criminal complaint, a man told La Crosse police Vosseteig failed to return a vehicle he had been allowed to borrow Dec. 30. Vosseteig was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Trevor A. Johnson
Trevor A. Johnson, 28 West Salem, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Johnson was found with .7 grams of methamphetamine and .2 grams of heroin during a Dec. 29 traffic stop in West Salem. He was released on a $2,500 signature bond.
