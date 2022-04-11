La Crosse man gets 30 days for battery, hate crime enhancer dropped

A 41-year-old La Crosse man convicted of attacking a transgender couple in La Crosse has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years of probation.

Travis D. Crawford was sentenced Friday by La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Todd Bjerke. He pleaded guilty March 24 to a felony charge of substantial battery with intent to cause bodily harm. A hate-crime enhancer was dropped, along with a felony charge of bail jumping.

Prosecutors allege that Crawford approached the couple July 20, 2021, at Copeland Park after being agitated by their public display of affection. He directed homophobic slurs at them and threatened to kick them with what he described as "steel-toed boots."

The couple asked Crawford to leave, and Crawford responded by punching one of them in the nose with a closed fist. The victim, who was under 18 at the time, reported a chipped tooth and a nose laceration which required stitches to close.

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke said Monday that the hate-crime enhancer was dropped as part of a plea negotiation that avoided a trial.

Crawford will get six days credit for jail time already served. Restitution will be determined at a later date.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.