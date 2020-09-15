 Skip to main content
La Crosse man gets probation for vandalizing Oktoberfest grounds
A man convicted of ransacking the Oktoberfest grounds last year has been sentenced to probation.

Lucas W. Armstrong, 39, La Crosse, pleaded guilty Wednesday before La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Gloria Doyle.

Armstrong was accused of entering the Oktoberfest grounds Oct. 3, broke into offices, stole two business credit cards and left behind a trail of extensive vandalism. He told the court Wednesday that the offenses were the result of homelessness and drug abuse.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

