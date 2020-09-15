La Crosse man gets probation for vandalizing Oktoberfest grounds

Return to homepage ×
A man convicted of ransacking the Oktoberfest grounds last year has been sentenced to probation.
Lucas W. Armstrong, 39, La Crosse, pleaded guilty Wednesday before La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Gloria Doyle.
Armstrong was accused of entering the Oktoberfest grounds Oct. 3, broke into offices, stole two business credit cards and left behind a trail of extensive vandalism. He told the court Wednesday that the offenses were the result of homelessness and drug abuse.
Steve Rundio
Tomah Journal editor
Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.
