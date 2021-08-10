La Crosse man gets seven-year term for fentanyl, other drugs

Anderson sought a sentence of at least seven years.

Stringer faced a mandatory minimum sentence of five years after pleading guilty earlier this year to possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl. He also forfeited the shoes, cash and other property seized during the search of his apartment.

His attorney, Nathan Otis, sought a five-year sentence, saying that was sufficient punishment for his client whose longest previous sentence was 13 months.

Otis also mentioned that Stringer supports his family, and in September 2018 he rescued eight people from an apartment fire on Chicago’s South Side.

Stringer told Peterson that he “has made many mistakes in my life” but wanted a chance to use his potential, saying “instead of being a burden to my family, I want to be an asset.”

Despite his persistent drug dealing, Peterson said Stringer has many good qualities.

“He’s a decent guy but when he needs bling he deals dope,” the judge said.

Peterson said he couldn’t sentence Stringer to the minimum term due to his lengthy criminal record, dealing a more harmful drug than before and committing the offense while on pre-trial release for other drug offenses.