La Crosse man gets seven-year term for fentanyl, other drugs

MADISON -- A La Crosse man arrested with large amounts of fentanyl, plus marijuana, powdered and a crack cocaine derivative, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to seven years in prison.
According to court documents:
After twice selling fentanyl to a confidential informant, La Crosse police searched Jesse J. Stringer’s Miller Street apartment on Oct. 13 and recovered nearly three ounces of fentanyl, a drug the government considers 50 times more potent than heroin.
Other drugs were also found plus 50 pairs of Nike Air Jordan court shoes worth more than $10,000, $15,600 in cash and a document stating he had jewelry insured for than $73,000.
At the time of his arrest, Stringer was released on bond from seven drug cases pending in La Crosse and Buffalo counties. His Buffalo County marijuana and cocaine cases are set for a Sept. 3 plea and sentencing hearing and his La Crosse cases are scheduled for a status conference next month.
Stringer had been selling cocaine and marijuana since he was 16 years old and since then has had eight convictions, including three felonies, for drug possession and property crimes.
Moving onto fentanyl trafficking becomes much a more serious offense to the government. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Anderson wrote District Judge James Peterson that “if the drugs located at the defendant’s apartment had been sold instead of seized, it would have caused a great deal of harm to the La Crosse community.”
Anderson sought a sentence of at least seven years.
Stringer faced a mandatory minimum sentence of five years after pleading guilty earlier this year to possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl. He also forfeited the shoes, cash and other property seized during the search of his apartment.
His attorney, Nathan Otis, sought a five-year sentence, saying that was sufficient punishment for his client whose longest previous sentence was 13 months.
Otis also mentioned that Stringer supports his family, and in September 2018 he rescued eight people from an apartment fire on Chicago’s South Side.
Stringer told Peterson that he “has made many mistakes in my life” but wanted a chance to use his potential, saying “instead of being a burden to my family, I want to be an asset.”
Despite his persistent drug dealing, Peterson said Stringer has many good qualities.
“He’s a decent guy but when he needs bling he deals dope,” the judge said.
Peterson said he couldn’t sentence Stringer to the minimum term due to his lengthy criminal record, dealing a more harmful drug than before and committing the offense while on pre-trial release for other drug offenses.
He told Stringer that he needs to address his substance abuse problems that led to his legal difficulties.
The four years on supervised release are needed to continue the drug treatment Stringer should receive in prison, Peterson said.
“I’m not an addict but the drinking and coke and ecstasy happens. I party a lot,” Stringer said.
Peterson left it up to the judges in La Crosse and Buffalo counties to determine if the sentences Stringer would receive there should run consecutive or current than the federal sentence he is receiving.
