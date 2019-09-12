A La Crosse man was found guilty Wednesday of molesting a child.
Vanin McKinnon, 42, touched the girl repeatedly from when she was ages 7 to 9 and exposed himself to her a jury ruled in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
After a two-day trial, the jury returned a verdict of guilty of repeated sexual assault of the same child.
McKinnon faces a maximum of 60-years in prison at his sentencing hearing, scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Nov. 19 in front of Judge Elliot Levine.
You have free articles remaining.
The child’s mother was charged in 2017 and found not guilty in a court trial of failure to protect a child from sexual assault. Her grandmother pleaded guilty in 2018 to neglecting a child. The Tribune is not naming the women to protect the identity of the victim.
According to court records, McKinnon was convicted in 2009 of misdemeanor sexual conduct with a 16-year-old.
Eugene Spears Jr.
Jessica Kistner
Bridget Schoenfeld
William Peck
Natshoin Evans
Tanner Olds
Tyler Peterson
Kelly Knudston
Yahyaa Nizaam Kelly
Jacob Dolan
Aaron M. Schrader
Aaron M. Schrader, 28, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 5 with physical abuse of a child and misdemeanor bail jumping. A child told police Schrader hit him in the head and knocked him to the ground Aug. 19, according to the complaint.
Ryan Papenfuss
Ryan R. Papenfuss, 44, Onalaska, was charged Sept. 5 with uttering a forgery. Papenfuss deposited a forged and stolen check into his bank account in May, according to the complaint.
Tonya N. Novak
Tonya N. Novak, 28, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 5 with possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Novak had a fentanyl drug mixture and used needles in her car when she was pulled over Aug. 29 for driving erratically on Hwy. 35 in La Crosse, according to the complaint.
Lenell Carter
Antoine Howell
Demetrius Partee
Richard Cadmus
Kyle C. Staples
Neal R. Jensen Jr. and Christopher A. Trigueros
Neal R. Jensen Jr. and Christopher A. Trigueros
Scott Windbiel
Thomas Stein
Debra White
Marvin Iverson
Alia Valentine
Casey M. Hartung and Shannon M. Tabbert
Margo Prom
The building at 333 Vine St. is a criminal justice hub. The La Crosse County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, which opened in 1997 with …