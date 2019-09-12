{{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man was found guilty Wednesday of molesting a child.

Vanin McKinnon, 42, touched the girl repeatedly from when she was ages 7 to 9 and exposed himself to her a jury ruled in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

After a two-day trial, the jury returned a verdict of guilty of repeated sexual assault of the same child.

McKinnon faces a maximum of 60-years in prison at his sentencing hearing, scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Nov. 19 in front of Judge Elliot Levine.

The child’s mother was charged in 2017 and found not guilty in a court trial of failure to protect a child from sexual assault. Her grandmother pleaded guilty in 2018 to neglecting a child. The Tribune is not naming the women to protect the identity of the victim.

According to court records, McKinnon was convicted in 2009 of misdemeanor sexual conduct with a 16-year-old.

