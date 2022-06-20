La Crosse man in jail after allegedly fleeing police while handcuffed

A 21-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after allegedly fleeing from police officers while handcuffed.

Ezekiel G. Smith was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of escape while under arrest, three counts of felony bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called June 19 to Moxie's Pub, where a bartender told police that Smith entered the bar shirtless and wearing an ankle bracelet. He was accompanied by a woman and a toddler. Police determined Smith was with the woman in violation of a no-contact order and that he had another bond condition that prohibited him from consuming alcohol.

The complaint says Smith was holding the child in his arms when approached by police. He was reportedly uncooperative, refused to speak with officers, and smelled of alcohol. He then walked outside and placed the child on the top of his shoulders. He refused to the relinquish the child but passed the child to the woman who was with him in the bar.

After police handcuffed Smith, he allegedly broke away from police and ran toward a mobile home park. Police regained custody of Smith after a short foot pursuit.

Judge Elliott Levine set cash bond at $1,000. He noted that Smith had eight open cases.

"You can only have so many cases that are pending, and there's the escape issue," Levine said.

Defense attorney Allison West asked for a signature bond. She said Smith is employed and is the sole means of economic support for his family.

Smith's next court date is a June 30 preliminary hearing.

