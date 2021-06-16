La Crosse man indicted in federal court for dealing methamphetamine

A 35-year-old La Crosse man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug charges.
Christopher McCartney was charged Wednesday in federal district court with possessing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. The indictment alleges he possessed the drug April 30. If convicted, McCartney faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years.
The charge against McCartney is the result of an investigation by the La Crosse Police Department. Assistant U.S. District Attorney Steven Anderson is handling the prosecution.
Steve Rundio
Tomah Journal editor
Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.
