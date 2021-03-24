La Crosse man indicted on federal drug charges

A federal grand jury in Madison has returned an indictment against a 45-year-old La Crosse man accused of dealing cocaine and crack cocaine.
Aubrey L. Marshall is charged with one count of possessing 28 or more grams of crack cocaine for distribution and one count each of possessing cocaine and crack cocaine for distribution. The indictment alleges Marshall distributed crack cocaine Jan. 18 and Jan. 25 and possessed cocaine and crack cocaine for distribution Jan. 25.
If convicted, Marshall faces a mandatory minimum of five years in federal prison and a maximum of 40 years for distributing crack cocaine and a maximum of 20 years on the other two counts.
Police obtained a warrant Jan. 25 to search Marshall's 809 Cass St. residence in La Crosse and reportedly found drugs with a street value of $36,000. The bust included 354 grams of a substance suspected to be fentanyl, 150 grams of cocaine and 135 grams of marijuana. Police also reported seizing $14,500 in cash.
Marshall, a convicted felon who has served 15 years in the federal system for drug crimes, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two counts of manufacture/deliver of cocaine and one count each of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and maintaining a drug trafficking place. He remains in the La Crosse County Jail on a $150,000 cash bond.
Two other people arrested in the bust — Christina Joswick, 39, and Raymond R. Lewis, 40, both of La Crosse — are being held on cash bonds in the La Crosse County Jail. They both have status conferences set for April 8.
The charges against Marshall are a result of an investigation by the La Crosse Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Anderson is handling the prosecution.
