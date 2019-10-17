A La Crosse man was indicted in federal court Wednesday after being accused of a gun crime.
Martin W. Curlee Jr., 38, was charged with felony in possession of a firearm by a federal grand jury in Madison.
Curlee had a loaded 9-milliimiter handgun and ammunition Oct. 8, according to the indictment. Curlee has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2000, when he was found guilty of driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, a felony, in Waukesha County, Wis.
If convicted, Curlee faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison. The charge against him is the result of an investigation by the La Crosse Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Corey Stephan is handling the prosecution.
Curlee was also charged Oct. 9 with felony in possession of a firearm as a repeat offender in La Crosse County Circuit Court. According to the complaint, police responded to a call of a man with a gun at 3:52 p.m. Oct. 8 on the 400 block of Adams Street. The caller said the man was not pointing the gun at anyone.
Curlee told police Oct. 9 that he had the gun for protection was concerned someone was out to get him, according to the complaint. He said he bought the gun for $150 on the street in Milwaukee, and admitted to using methamphetamine recently, according to the complaint.
Bralon M. Tabor, 20, Detroit and Corey Martin Jr., 31, Inkster, Mich., both were charged Oct. 15 with identity theft for financial gain and possession of THC. Tabor and Martin used a stolen credit card to purchase gift cards at several gas stations in Wisconsin and Iowa, and had marijuana in their car when pulled over Oct. 10 for speeding, according to the complaint.
Stephen M. Walz, 47, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 15 with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of methamphetamine. Walz had 2.5 grams of meth and 1.6 grams of heroin Sept. 6 when he was arrested on an out-of-county warrant, according to the complaint.
Rebekka J. Ames, 30, Holmen, was charged Oct. 8 with driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Ames took a man’s keys Sept. 6 and drove his car without permission, according to the complaint.
Randy J. Russell Jr., 46, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 8 with concealing a stolen firearm and misdemeanor bail jumping. Russell gave a woman a gun stolen from a La Crosse garage in April and violated a previous bond by committing new crimes, according to the complaint.
Michaell M. Schilling, 36, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 3 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Schilling had meth and a glass pipe Aug. 14, according to the complaint.
Susan D. Glenna, 48, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 3 with felony bail jumping. Glenna violated terms of a previous bond by consuming alcohol Sept. 7, according to the complaint.
Wyatt C. Petersen, 47, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 2 with physical abuse of a child, recklessly causing bodily harm. Petersen held an 8-year-old boy down with a broken broom handle and scratched his cheek while the two were wrestling, according to the complaint.
Jesse R. Kirk, 41, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 1 with operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, two counts of felony bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs and concealing stolen property. Kirk was found Sept. 25 driving a car stolen from a West Salem woman, according to the report. In the car’s trunk, police found stolen tools, and Kirk had heroin in his pocket when he was arrested.
