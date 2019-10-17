{{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man was indicted in federal court Wednesday after being accused of a gun crime.

Martin W. Curlee Jr., 38, was charged with felony in possession of a firearm by a federal grand jury in Madison.

Curlee had a loaded 9-milliimiter handgun and ammunition Oct. 8, according to the indictment. Curlee has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2000, when he was found guilty of driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, a felony, in Waukesha County, Wis.

Martin Curlee mug

Curlee

If convicted, Curlee faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison. The charge against him is the result of an investigation by the La Crosse Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Corey Stephan is handling the prosecution.

Curlee was also charged Oct. 9 with felony in possession of a firearm as a repeat offender in La Crosse County Circuit Court. According to the complaint, police responded to a call of a man with a gun at 3:52 p.m. Oct. 8 on the 400 block of Adams Street. The caller said the man was not pointing the gun at anyone.

Curlee told police Oct. 9 that he had the gun for protection was concerned someone was out to get him, according to the complaint. He said he bought the gun for $150 on the street in Milwaukee, and admitted to using methamphetamine recently, according to the complaint.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

