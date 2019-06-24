{{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse police and community members expressed outrage Monday when a man sentenced to two years’ probation for his part in the gang rape of two teenage girls in 2017 was back in court on a second-degree sexual assault charge and released on a signature bond.

Ronald Crosby Jr., 18, was arrested on charges of second-degree sexual assault of a child on Saturday. Crosby was released on a signature bond and arrested again after intimidating the victim and the person who reported the crime, authorities said.

Crosby’s release sparked outrage at the La Crosse County Circuit Court, where an officer was needed to assist Monday.

Rob Abraham, La Crosse’s assistant chief of police, objected to Crosby’s release on a signature bond in a series of tweets during the weekend and after Crosby’s court appearance Monday.

Crosby has not been formally charged for the weekend’s incident but a complaint is expected to be filed next week, said Tim Gruenke, La Crosse County district attorney.

Gruenke said judges have the authority to release someone on a signature bond during a 48-hour probable cause review.

Crosby appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court Monday and Judge Gloria Doyle issued Crosby a $2,000 signature bond.

In the rape case, Crosby, who was 17 at the time, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree sexual assault, delivering heroin and resisting an officer, on Oct. 18, 2018, in La Crosse County Circuit Court. Four counts of bail jumping were dismissed but read in.

Crosby is still facing charges of robbery with use of force, battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct (repeat offender) from a separate case in Nov. 20, 2018. Crosby is accused of punching and kicking a woman as he took her car without permission, according to the police report.

On Sunday, Abraham tweeted:

“Yesterday LCPD arrests this guy AGAIN or 2nd Deg Sex Assault of a child. Today Judge Doyle lets him out on a Sig Bond!! He then promptly goes to the victims house to intimidate her and we send him back to jail hours after being released!!!”

“It is time for people to demand answers from judges for decisions like these! Why the hell was he let out before a DA could argue for a cash bond? Why aren’t victims given ANY consideration? Lax Co judges are so obsessed with keeping people out of jail that it’s sickening!”

“And yes, he is innocent until proven guilty, and when found guilty our judges will promptly slap his hand, cry for him, tell everyone how bad he had it and it was all our fault for his crimes!”

After Crosby’s Monday court appearance, Abraham tweeted:

“I was just informed that Ronald Crosby was once again released on a signature bond this afternoon... People wonder why the Criminal Justice Sys in this county is a joke...look no further people!”

“I am sorry for the victims of this community and that we can’t do more to protect you.”

Abraham also released the following statement Monday:

“The La Crosse Police Department is fully aware of the purpose of bond.  Ronald Crosby through his previous actions has shown the court that he is not trustworthy and will not follow the conditions of probation, justice sanctions or bonds. Ronald Crosby is a convicted heroin dealer, has a conviction for 4th degree sex assault and is currently on bond for robbery. Crosby was arrested Saturday on allegations of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child. Judge Doyle, without hearing an argument from the State at an initial appearance, released him on a signature bond Sunday afternoon.  Hours later Crosby was arrested again at the same location of the alleged sexual assault for having contact with the victim and allegedly committing another crime.  Today, Judge Doyle once again released him on another signature bond after the State argued for a $10,000 cash bond.  How anyone can look a victim or citizen in the eye and justify this is simply unbelievable.  The system of bond in this county and state is broken.  I am sorry for the victims of this community and that we can’t do more to protect you.”

