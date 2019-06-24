La Crosse police and community members expressed outrage Monday when a man sentenced to two years’ probation for his part in the gang rape of two teenage girls in 2017 was back in court on a second-degree sexual assault charge and released on a signature bond.
Ronald Crosby Jr., 18, was arrested on charges of second-degree sexual assault of a child on Saturday. Crosby was released on a signature bond and arrested again after intimidating the victim and the person who reported the crime, authorities said.
Crosby’s release sparked outrage at the La Crosse County Circuit Court, where an officer was needed to assist Monday.
Rob Abraham, La Crosse’s assistant chief of police, objected to Crosby’s release on a signature bond in a series of tweets during the weekend and after Crosby’s court appearance Monday.
Crosby has not been formally charged for the weekend’s incident but a complaint is expected to be filed next week, said Tim Gruenke, La Crosse County district attorney.
Gruenke said judges have the authority to release someone on a signature bond during a 48-hour probable cause review.
Crosby appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court Monday and Judge Gloria Doyle issued Crosby a $2,000 signature bond.
In the rape case, Crosby, who was 17 at the time, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree sexual assault, delivering heroin and resisting an officer, on Oct. 18, 2018, in La Crosse County Circuit Court. Four counts of bail jumping were dismissed but read in.
“Yesterday LCPD arrests this guy AGAIN or 2nd Deg Sex Assault of a child. Today Judge Doyle lets him out on a Sig Bond!! He then promptly goes to the victims house to intimidate her and we send him back to jail hours after being released!!!”
“It is time for people to demand answers from judges for decisions like these! Why the hell was he let out before a DA could argue for a cash bond? Why aren’t victims given ANY consideration? Lax Co judges are so obsessed with keeping people out of jail that it’s sickening!”
“And yes, he is innocent until proven guilty, and when found guilty our judges will promptly slap his hand, cry for him, tell everyone how bad he had it and it was all our fault for his crimes!”
After Crosby’s Monday court appearance, Abraham tweeted:
“I was just informed that Ronald Crosby was once again released on a signature bond this afternoon... People wonder why the Criminal Justice Sys in this county is a joke...look no further people!”
“I am sorry for the victims of this community and that we can’t do more to protect you.”
Abraham also released the following statement Monday:
“The La Crosse Police Department is fully aware of the purpose of bond. Ronald Crosby through his previous actions has shown the court that he is not trustworthy and will not follow the conditions of probation, justice sanctions or bonds. Ronald Crosby is a convicted heroin dealer, has a conviction for 4th degree sex assault and is currently on bond for robbery. Crosby was arrested Saturday on allegations of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child. Judge Doyle, without hearing an argument from the State at an initial appearance, released him on a signature bond Sunday afternoon. Hours later Crosby was arrested again at the same location of the alleged sexual assault for having contact with the victim and allegedly committing another crime. Today, Judge Doyle once again released him on another signature bond after the State argued for a $10,000 cash bond. How anyone can look a victim or citizen in the eye and justify this is simply unbelievable. The system of bond in this county and state is broken. I am sorry for the victims of this community and that we can’t do more to protect you.”
Police arrested one man after discovering about 10 grams of meth in his possession and issued citations to another man while investigating a traffic accident on the 1000 block of Jackson Street, authorities said.
Curtis G. Huwald, 36, Sparta, was charged June 24 with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, misdemeanor bail jumping, hit and run (attended vehicle) and operating motor vehicle while revoked, according to the criminal complaint.
Anthony P. Steinhoff, 36, Sparta, was charged June 24 with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping, according to the criminal complaint.
Jennifer R. Ostrander and Jeffrey E. Robinson
Police arrested two people with the help of a criminal informant, authorities said. Police discovered: One milligram of Clonazepam, 0.3 grams of THC, 3.1 grams of what appeared to be heroin and about $130, according to the report.
Jennifer R. Ostrander, 37, La Crosse, was charged June 24 with attempt battery to public officers, maintaining a drug trafficking place, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, as a party to a crime, and possession of THC, as a party to a crime, according to the criminal complaint.
Jeffrey E. Robinson, 60, La Crosse, was charged June 24 with manufacturing and delivering heroin, delivery of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver heroin, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of THC, as a party to a crime, and possession of drug paraphernalia, as a party to a crime, according to the criminal complaint.
Sequoyia J. Burke
Christopher S. Burkhart
Jedd T. Monsoor
Tony C. Drinkwine
Michael R. Nelson
Skyler A. Olson
Manuel D. Balboa
Jennifer Tenner
Jonlazaire Burch
Jonlazaire Burch, 38, of La Crosse was charged June 22 with felony bail jumping. Burch violated a no contact order June 1, according to the complaint.
Rosheda J. Basley
Christopher S. Burkhart
Edward C. Foster
John T. Harrelson
Cassandra R. Johnson and Michael D. Hemker
James P. ONeill
Ashley E. Beach
Jason S. Frentzel
Kyle C. Staples
Trevor A. Midtlien
Steven J. Smith
John T. Harrelson
Amber N. Halverson
Danielle G. Steffes
Greg M. Porter
Sophia E. Stilin
Verquez M. Williams
Davion M. Atha
Aaron M. Jurjens
Aaron M. Jurjens, 22, of Onalaska was charged June 13 with false imprisonment, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, disorderly conduct, each with a domestic abuse and use of a dangerous weapon enhancer, and second-degree sexual assault. Police arrested Jurjens after he tried to force his girlfriend to have sex with him and threatened to kill himself with a knife, according to the criminal complaint.
Jonathan M. Wrencher
Ryan Andrew Schmidt
Joseph P. Daube
David L. Brandt
Christopher P. Polus
Dennis P. Shay
Nathaniel D. Vance
Nathaniel D. Vance, 19, of La Crosse was charged June 11 with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of THC. Police stopped Vance because his vehicle’s lights weren’t on and arrested him after discovering about 5 grams of what police believe to be heroin and a glass flask with THC wax inside it, according to the criminal complaint.
Christopher S. Burkhart
Wylie L. Erickson
LC L. Graham
John P. Young
Alex Blazina
David Wims
Dominestrice Grant
Dominestrice Grant, 30, of La Crosse was charged June 7 with identity theft for financial gain. Grant withdrew $200 in cash from a friend's bank account without permission on April 19, according to the complaint.
Brittany M. Basley
Lavon D. Liggins
Lavon D. Liggins, 38, of 1116 S. Fourth St., was charged June 6 with manufacturing/delivering heroin, possession with intent to deliver heroin, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of a firearm as a felon. Liggins and co-defendant Brittany M. Basley were arrested Monday after selling heroin to a confidential informant, according to the criminal complaint.
Jerry L. Balfany
Nicholas G. Neumann
Tyler M. LeFebre
Chase M. Christman
David R. Swertfeger
Michael R. Lockington
Michael R. Lockington, 34, of Onalaska, was charged June 5 with substantial battery. Police responded to a call on May 7 at a residence where a man was allegedly knocked unconscious by Lockington. Lockington struck the victim multiple times, causing the victim to sustain a concussion, according to the complaint.
