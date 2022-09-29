 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse man jailed after drug bust

A 24-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after a Wednesday drug bust.

Lermonte T. Toy was referred to the La Crosse County District Attorney for charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of narcotic drugs with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and 10 counts of bail jumping.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, officers executed a search warrant at 235 Seventh St. shortly before 1:30 p.m. pursuant to an ongoing drug investigation. Police reportedly seized 30.4 grams of cocaine, 2.5 grams of methamphetamine, 87 Oxycodone pills, 9.8 grams of marijuana and $24,040 in cash.

The Onalaska Police Department and Town of Campbell Police Department assisted with the investigation.

Toy's bail hearing is scheduled for Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court, when a criminal complaint is expected to be filed.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

