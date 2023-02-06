A 23-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the city.

Noah J. Betz was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuity Court with felony counts of second-degree sexual assault/use of force and bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of battery.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told La Crosse police that Betz called her Jan. 25 and asked if he could come over. The woman was reluctant to agree because she didn’t know him very well. She said she later agreed after Betz threatened to harm himself.

The woman told police that Betz was under the influence of alcohol when he arrived. She said Betz pressured her for sex and resorted to self-pity after being rebuffed. She said Betz then became belligerent and called her names.

The woman said she told Betz he needed to leave before he pulled her clothes off and subjected her to unwanted sexual intercourse. She said Betz also bit her in multiple places. She said Betz pretended like he didn’t hear her after she repeatedly told him no.

The woman said Betz threatened to drive off a bridge and kill himself before he finally left the residence. The woman then drove to a relative’s house and called police. She later went to hospital for a SANE exam.

The complaint says the woman turned over a shirt worn by Betz and a bottle of liquor he brought to the residence.

Police made contact with Betz on Feb. 3 at the La Crosse County Courthouse, where he was scheduled to make an unrelated court appearance. He denied being at the woman’s residence and said the shirt and liquor bottle were planted at the woman’s residence to set him up.

Betz is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond. His next court appearance is a Feb. 10 calendar call.

