A 26-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond after he was arrested April 6 on drug charges.

Isaac Santana was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, manufacture/delivery of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor charges of resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, police recognized Santana as he was operating a scooter shortly after 5 p.m. on Charles Street. Police attempted to contact Santana, who had an active arrest warrant. The complaint says he attempted flee police on the scooter despite multiple orders to stop.

The complaint says police were able to catch up with Santana on the 1100 block of Charles Street and take him into custody.

Santana reportedly was trying to get away from police when a 9 mm handgun was found on his person. The complaint says police also found numerous bags of methamphetamine totaling over 50 grams and less than 10 grams of fentanyl as well as a digital scale.

The complaint alleges Santana was the subject of a controlled drug buy Feb. 9 in La Crosse. Police reportedly gave the informant $220, and he returned with 8.7 grams of methamphetamine.

Court records show Santana had not obtained a defense attorney as of April 12. He had a preliminary hearing set for April 14.