A 29-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $5,000 cash bail after he was accused of sexual assault.

Shane L. Tucker was charged Feb. 24 in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of second-degree sexual assault and bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of battery/domestic abuse and disorderly conduct/domestic abuse.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told La Crosse police that she was engaged in sexual intercourse with Tucker on Nov. 2, 2022. She said the intercourse began as consensual but became nonconsensual when he forced a sex act upon her that inflicted pain and injury. The woman said she asked Tucker three times to stop. She said he refused and continued the assault for about 20 minutes.

The complaint also includes a Feb. 2 incident in which Tucker went to the woman's La Crosse residence to retrieve his belongings. She told police she tried to ignore Tucker but that he grabbed her arm, shoved her against a wall, punched her in the stomach and threatened her with more physical violence. She told police she called Tucker's probation agent after he left.

Tucker was arrested by La Crosse police Feb. 27 on a probation hold. Judge Gloria Doyle scheduled a preliminary hearing for March 8.