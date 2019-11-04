A man was nearly scammed out of $27,850 last week after a La Crosse roofer’s email was hacked.
The owner of a commercial real estate company hired Interstate Roofing and received an invoice in the amount of $27,850 Oct. 28 from the company. He emailed the company to tell them a check was incoming, and the person who answered the email requested a wire transfer. The man initiated the transfer, then became suspicious after he was asked several times for confirmation that the money was on the way.
The man contacted his bank and recalled the money and notified the La Crosse Police Department of the scam. Interstate Roofing confirmed the company did not request a wire transfer.
The incident remains under investigation.
