La Crosse man on bond for pulling a gun in city park arrested on a federal warrant

A La Crosse man facing local charges for pulling out a gun in a city park was arrested Wednesday night on a federal warrant.
Almondo Baker, 40, La Crosse, was taken into custody on a sealed warrant issued Aug. 19 by the federal U.S. District Court of Western Wisconsin.
Baker was charged in June in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felon in possession of a firearm, concealing a stolen firearm, second-offense possession with intent to deliver THC and disorderly conduct using a dangerous weapon, all as a repeat offender after he was accused of threatening people on La Crosse's North Side.
According to the complaint, he pulled out a gun while in the area of Copeland Park and was "talking crazy to kids," then pulled out a gun again the next day while driving by a person's home.
Baker was located nearby, and police got permission from the owner of the vehicle Baker was driving to search it. They found a pistol that had been reported stolen in Vernon County under the driver’s seat, according to the complaint.
Baker was previously convicted of possession with intent to deliver more than 200 grams of marijuana, a felony, in 2016.
He was charged in 2013 with three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon; however, those charges were dropped after authorities were unable to locate a primary witness for trial.
