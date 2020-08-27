La Crosse man on bond for pulling a gun in city park arrested on a federal warrant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man facing local charges for pulling out a gun in a city park was arrested Wednesday night on a federal warrant.

Almondo Baker, 40, La Crosse, was taken into custody on a sealed warrant issued Aug. 19 by the federal U.S. District Court of Western Wisconsin.

Baker was charged in June in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felon in possession of a firearm, concealing a stolen firearm, second-offense possession with intent to deliver THC and disorderly conduct using a dangerous weapon, all as a repeat offender after he was accused of threatening people on La Crosse's North Side.

According to the complaint, he pulled out a gun while in the area of Copeland Park and was "talking crazy to kids," then pulled out a gun again the next day while driving by a person's home.

Baker was located nearby, and police got permission from the owner of the vehicle Baker was driving to search it. They found a pistol that had been reported stolen in Vernon County under the driver’s seat, according to the complaint.