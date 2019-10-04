{{featured_button_text}}

A man was accused Friday of entering a North Side house earlier this week and stealing guns and a computer while holding a woman at gunpoint while being monitored through GPS and out on bond for another break-in in which he’s accused of raping a woman.

George L. Goins, 37, no permanent address, was charged with armed burglary and felony bail jumping in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

The victim got home at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday and came in through the back door of 500 block of Caledonia Street. She walked through the home, went into her bedroom and looked in the mirror. While looking in the mirror, she saw two men coming toward her, according to the complaint.

Goins and an unidentified man entered the house and approached her holding a revolver, according to the complaint. The woman told police one pushed her and asked her for drugs, then hit her with the hand that was holding the gun, while the other rummaged through her belongings.

The two men told her to lie on the bed and count to 25 before leaving, according to the complaint. She told police they took a revolver, a .22-calibre rifle and a 9-milliiter handgun, as well as ammunition, the woman’s phone and a computer.

An officer recognized Goins from previous law enforcement contact on surveillance video from the home’s dining room.

Goins was out on bond with a condition that he comply with GPS monitoring from Justice Support Services. His GPS bracelet puts him on the woman’s block between 2:10 and 2:14 p.m., during the home invasion.

Goins was arrested Thursday without incident.

Goins was charged last year with burglary, second-degree sexual assault using force, misdemeanor bail jumping, substantial battery, false imprisonment, intimidating a victim using force and disorderly conduct.

According to the complaint, he broke into a woman’s house and raped her, saying the police “can’t stop me.”

In that case, Goins was initially held on a $10,000 cash bond, which was reduced in May to a signature bond with GPS monitoring.

Judge Ramona Gonzalez ordered a $25,000 cash bond Friday, saying if he posts the cash bond he will be required to have no weapons and comply with GPS monitoring and house arrest.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

laxlax

How are those signature bonds with GPS monitoring working out? Obviously they aren't!!!! The most definitive way to protect the community from someone like him is to keep them locked up using high bonds for serious crimes.

