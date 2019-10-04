A man was accused Friday of entering a North Side house earlier this week and stealing guns and a computer while holding a woman at gunpoint while being monitored through GPS and out on bond for another break-in in which he’s accused of raping a woman.
George L. Goins, 37, no permanent address, was charged with armed burglary and felony bail jumping in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
The victim got home at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday and came in through the back door of 500 block of Caledonia Street. She walked through the home, went into her bedroom and looked in the mirror. While looking in the mirror, she saw two men coming toward her, according to the complaint.
Goins and an unidentified man entered the house and approached her holding a revolver, according to the complaint. The woman told police one pushed her and asked her for drugs, then hit her with the hand that was holding the gun, while the other rummaged through her belongings.
The two men told her to lie on the bed and count to 25 before leaving, according to the complaint. She told police they took a revolver, a .22-calibre rifle and a 9-milliiter handgun, as well as ammunition, the woman’s phone and a computer.
An officer recognized Goins from previous law enforcement contact on surveillance video from the home’s dining room.
Goins was out on bond with a condition that he comply with GPS monitoring from Justice Support Services. His GPS bracelet puts him on the woman’s block between 2:10 and 2:14 p.m., during the home invasion.
You have free articles remaining.
Goins was arrested Thursday without incident.
Goins was charged last year with burglary, second-degree sexual assault using force, misdemeanor bail jumping, substantial battery, false imprisonment, intimidating a victim using force and disorderly conduct.
According to the complaint, he broke into a woman’s house and raped her, saying the police “can’t stop me.”
In that case, Goins was initially held on a $10,000 cash bond, which was reduced in May to a signature bond with GPS monitoring.
Judge Ramona Gonzalez ordered a $25,000 cash bond Friday, saying if he posts the cash bond he will be required to have no weapons and comply with GPS monitoring and house arrest.
Bridget Schlicht
Alexis Pickett
Donald Lee Jr
Andre Robinson
Jamie Kaiser
Michaell Schilling
Michaell M. Schilling, 36, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 3 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Schilling had meth and a glass pipe Aug. 14, according to the complaint.
Breanna Dvorak
Susan Glenna
Susan D. Glenna, 48, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 3 with felony bail jumping. Glenna violated terms of a previous bond by consuming alcohol Sept. 7, according to the complaint.
Dante Clayton
Tyler Muller
Wyatt Petersen
Wyatt C. Petersen, 47, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 2 with physical abuse of a child, recklessly causing bodily harm. Petersen held an 8-year-old boy down with a broken broom handle and scratched his cheek while the two were wrestling, according to the complaint.
Tyler Peterson
Jesse Kirk
Jesse R. Kirk, 41, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 1 with operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, two counts of felony bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs and concealing stolen property. Kirk was found Sept. 25 driving a car stolen from a West Salem woman, according to the report. In the car’s trunk, police found stolen tools, and Kirk had heroin in his pocket when he was arrested.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The building at 333 Vine St. is a criminal justice hub. The La Crosse County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, which opened in 1997 with …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
How are those signature bonds with GPS monitoring working out? Obviously they aren't!!!! The most definitive way to protect the community from someone like him is to keep them locked up using high bonds for serious crimes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.