La Crosse man out on bond for threatening to bomb police department now accused of pointing BB gun at woman

A man on bond for threatening to bomb the La Crosse Police Department was back in La Crosse County Circuit Court Monday after he was accused of pointing a BB gun at a woman Friday during an argument about juice.

According to the criminal complaint, Jared L. Cooper, 25, La Crosse, lost his temper when a woman asked for a drink of his juice, yelling at her and flipping a table in the living room.

The woman told police he broke a plastic storage bin of her things by punching it and followed her into the bedroom when she went to get some space, according to the report. Cooper then took a BB gun that looked like a .357 revolver out of his dresser drawer and loaded it while laughing “manically.”

The woman told police she didn’t know whether the gun was real.

According to the complaint, Cooper pointed the gun at himself and then her, threatening to kill her. He then took her phone away; however, the woman was able to get to a neighbor’s house and call police.

Cooper told police he only broke his own property and that her phone belonged to him.