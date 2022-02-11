La Crosse man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting child

A 39-year-old La Crosse man has pleaded guilty in La Crosse County Circuit Court to sexually assaulting and impregnating a 13-year-old girl in 2019.

Bruce L. Nelson faces up to 65 years in prison for felony charges of repeated sexual assault of a child and child enticement and misdemeanor charges of contributing to truancy and resisting an officer.

According to the criminal complaint filed in August 2019, Nelson made contact with the girl through social media when she was in sixth or seventh grade and began "dating" her sometime after that.

Police sought Nelson, then an Onalaska resident, after a school resource officer in La Crosse learned of the girl's pregnancy. The girl reportedly told police she believed Nelson was a 19-year-old named Tone McPherson who produces and sells music videos.

The complaint says Nelson abruptly moved to Chicago after the girl told him she had spoken with police. He was later arrested in Onalaska.

Nelson's sentencing hearing is set for May 9 before Judge Elliott Levine.

