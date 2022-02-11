 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

La Crosse man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting child

  • 0

A 39-year-old La Crosse man has pleaded guilty in La Crosse County Circuit Court to sexually assaulting and impregnating a 13-year-old girl in 2019.

Bruce L. Nelson faces up to 65 years in prison for felony charges of repeated sexual assault of a child and child enticement and misdemeanor charges of contributing to truancy and resisting an officer.

According to the criminal complaint filed in August 2019, Nelson made contact with the girl through social media when she was in sixth or seventh grade and began "dating" her sometime after that.

Police sought Nelson, then an Onalaska resident, after a school resource officer in La Crosse learned of the girl's pregnancy. The girl reportedly told police she believed Nelson was a 19-year-old named Tone McPherson who produces and sells music videos.

The complaint says Nelson abruptly moved to Chicago after the girl told him she had spoken with police. He was later arrested in Onalaska.

Nelson's sentencing hearing is set for May 9 before Judge Elliott Levine.

People are also reading…

Six people were found dead in a Milwaukee home in what police are investigating as multiple homicides, investigators said.

CoinOS CEO Kris Constable and NextWorldLeader Managing Partner Shannon Allen discuss how crypto holders can protect themselves from hackers and mitigate their cybersecurity risk. "Not your keys, not your crypto," Constable said, echoing the mantra of the digital asset space.
Bruce Nelson

Nelson
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

White House warns Russia may invade Ukraine in days

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News