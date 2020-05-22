La Crosse man pleads not guilty in South Side shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A La Crosse man accused of shooting another man during a rap battle on Fifth Avenue earlier this month pleaded not guilty Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Ellis C. Wilson, 24, was charged last week with attempted first-degree intentional homicide using a dangerous weapon and felony bail jumping after police say he shot a man at about 12:02 a.m. May 7 in the backyard of his home at 1010 Fifth Ave. S. in La Crosse. Wilson faces up to 71 years in prison if convicted of both charges.

La Crosse Police Department Lt. Tim O’Neill testified Friday that the victim identified Wilson as the shooter four times, one time using a photo array and three times by name.

“He said it was over nothing,” O’Neil said.

O’Neill testified that the victim told him that both Wilson and the victim were competing in the rap battle, and the victim rapped about Wilson, who is also known as “Poochie.”

“He told the truth about who he believed Poochie to be and Poochie, Ellis Christopher Wilson, pulled out a firearm and shot him,” O’Neill said.