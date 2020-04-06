La Crosse man pleads not guilty to bloody attack against teen at Valley View Mall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man pleaded not guilty Monday to attacking a teen in February in Valley View Mall, leaving him covered in blood.

Jayvawn C. Bush, 19, waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and Judge Gloria Doyle found probable cause to bind him over for trial in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Bush was charged in March with child abuse intentionally causing harm, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, a 14-year-old and his friend were standing outside Journeys, a shoe store in the La Crosse mall, Feb. 22 when Bush walked by, running into one teen and causing him to spill his drink.

The 14-year-old told Bush to watch where he was going, and Bush turned around and began punching him repeatedly, according to the complaint. The manager of the store pulled Bush off of the teen, and Bush ran away.

Police arrived to find first responders tending to the victim, who was bleeding from his face and had left a small pool of blood on the floor next to him, according to the complaint.

Bush was identified by witnesses using a photo lineup and remains jailed on a $2,500 cash bond.