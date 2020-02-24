You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse man pleads not guilty to dealing meth; 2016 stabbing case still open
Nathan B. Kohls mug

Kohls

A La Crosse man accused of dealing drugs out of his South Side home pleaded not guilty Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Nathan Kohls, 28, waived his preliminary hearing through his attorney, Bernardo Cueto, in front of Judge Elliott Levine.

Kohls was charged in March 2019 with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, felon possession of firearm, felony bail-jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of illegally obtained prescriptions.

He was charged later that month with possession of methamphetamine inside the La Crosse County Jail.

According to the criminal complaints:

A confidential informant notified police that he or she could buy meth from Kohls, known by the street name “Ghost,” on two separate accounts, Feb. 11 and Feb. 25. Police gave the criminal informant enough money to buy about 7.5 grams of meth and recorded the exchange between Kohls and the confidential informant on both occasions.

While in custody on those charges, jailers say they found 1.3 grams of meth in his cell.

Kohls has a third open felony case in La Crosse County in which he was accused in 2016 of burning and stabbing a man’s hand before using a potato masher to attempt to cauterize the wound. The victim said Nathan Kohls first struck him in the forehead with a baseball bat in December 2016 inside an apartment in the 1300 block of South Fifth Avenue. Kohls forced his hand onto a stove burner and stabbed the same hand with a knife with a seven-inch blade, according to reports.

Kohls then heated a potato masher and pressed it into the man’s hand in an attempt to stop the bleeding, according to reports. The victim said there was an ongoing dispute between the men and the victim’s girlfriend.

He was charged with criminal trespass to dwelling, disorderly conduct, battery, aggravated battery intending great bodily harm, intimidating a victim and obstructing an officer, all as a repeat offender.

The cases were delayed while the La Crosse County Public Defender's office searched for counsel. Cueto was appointed to all three cases in January.

+23 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in February

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

