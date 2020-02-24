La Crosse man pleads not guilty to dealing meth; 2016 stabbing case still open

Kohls has a third open felony case in La Crosse County in which he was accused in 2016 of burning and stabbing a man’s hand before using a potato masher to attempt to cauterize the wound. The victim said Nathan Kohls first struck him in the forehead with a baseball bat in December 2016 inside an apartment in the 1300 block of South Fifth Avenue. Kohls forced his hand onto a stove burner and stabbed the same hand with a knife with a seven-inch blade, according to reports.

Kohls then heated a potato masher and pressed it into the man’s hand in an attempt to stop the bleeding, according to reports. The victim said there was an ongoing dispute between the men and the victim’s girlfriend.

He was charged with criminal trespass to dwelling, disorderly conduct, battery, aggravated battery intending great bodily harm, intimidating a victim and obstructing an officer, all as a repeat offender.

The cases were delayed while the La Crosse County Public Defender's office searched for counsel. Cueto was appointed to all three cases in January.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.