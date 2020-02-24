La Crosse man pleads not guilty to dealing meth; 2016 stabbing case still open

A La Crosse man accused of dealing drugs out of his South Side home pleaded not guilty Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
Nathan Kohls, 28, waived his preliminary hearing through his attorney, Bernardo Cueto, in front of Judge Elliott Levine.
Kohls was charged in March 2019 with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, felon possession of firearm, felony bail-jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of illegally obtained prescriptions.
He was charged later that month with possession of methamphetamine inside the La Crosse County Jail.
According to the criminal complaints:
A confidential informant notified police that he or she could buy meth from Kohls, known by the street name “Ghost,” on two separate accounts, Feb. 11 and Feb. 25. Police gave the criminal informant enough money to buy about 7.5 grams of meth and recorded the exchange between Kohls and the confidential informant on both occasions.
While in custody on those charges, jailers say they found 1.3 grams of meth in his cell.
Kohls has a third open felony case in La Crosse County in which he was accused in 2016 of burning and stabbing a man’s hand before using a potato masher to attempt to cauterize the wound. The victim said Nathan Kohls first struck him in the forehead with a baseball bat in December 2016 inside an apartment in the 1300 block of South Fifth Avenue. Kohls forced his hand onto a stove burner and stabbed the same hand with a knife with a seven-inch blade, according to reports.
Kohls then heated a potato masher and pressed it into the man’s hand in an attempt to stop the bleeding, according to reports. The victim said there was an ongoing dispute between the men and the victim’s girlfriend.
He was charged with criminal trespass to dwelling, disorderly conduct, battery, aggravated battery intending great bodily harm, intimidating a victim and obstructing an officer, all as a repeat offender.
The cases were delayed while the La Crosse County Public Defender's office searched for counsel. Cueto was appointed to all three cases in January.
Tanner Olson
Robert Ahlert
Cameron Coleman
Erik Nedrelo
Erik C. Nedrelo, 32, Onalaska, was charged Feb. 20 with possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. Nedrelo had meth and a pipe at about 11:30 p.m. Feb. 1 when he was stopped for riding his bicycle without a light, according to the complaint.
Dameon Hendricks
Dameon L. Hendricks, 28, La Crosse, was charged Feb. 19 with attempting to flee an officer as a repeat offender. Hendricks drove away from police Feb. 3 instead of stopping for a traffic stop, then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, according to the complete.
Chandra Smith
Chandra M. Smith, 37, Black River Falls, was charged Feb. 18 with felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of an illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith had meth, heroin, oxycodone and a vape pen with THC oil Feb. 10 when she was pulled over during a drug investigation, according to the complaint.
Dustin Olson
Christopher Soland
Jesse Luten
Parker Ostrander
Julia Lloyd
Christopher Wisnewski
Lawrence Ramsey and Benjamin Arendt
Lawrence M. Ramsey, 55, no permanent address, and Benjamin L. Arendt, 36, Sparta, were charged Feb. 11 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as parties to a crime. Ramsey and Arendt had 3.6 grams of meth in 10 small plastic bags and a digital scale in their vehicle Feb. 3 when they were pulled over for an excessive window tint on the North Side of La Crosse, according to the complaint.
Joel Davis
Joel R. Davis, 39, Onalaska, was charged Feb. 10 with delivering methamphetamine. Davis sold 19 grams of meth to a confidential informant Oct. 17, 2018, for $400, according to the complaint.
Johnathan Jackson
Robert Schneyer
Tyler Peterson
Larry Thillen
Christopher Wisnewski
James R. Dean
Justin J. Tillman
Darion C. Thomas
Paul J. Bunts
Paul J. Bunts, 35, of Woodman, was charged Feb. 6 with possession of methamphetamine. On Jan. 26, Bunts told police that he had lost $400 in an armed robbery near Farmington. After talking with Bunts, officers began to doubt his story. Bunts eventually admitted that he had used the $400 to buy methamphetamine, and that he called police because he suspected the drugs were fake. The drugs were real, according to the criminal complaint.
Timothy Kasten
Jayde Anderson
Steven Huntington
Christina Sievert
Ethan Golinghorst
Patrick Zahn
