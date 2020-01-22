La Crosse man pleads not guilty to drunken driving, drug charges

A La Crosse man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to drunken driving and drug charges after he was accused of driving on the sidewalk along Lang Drive earlier this month.

Chadwick A. Wylie, 38, was arrested Jan. 11 after other drivers reported a blue PT Cruiser driving erratically at 7:16 p.m.

According to the criminal complaint, the La Crosse Police Department was dispatched to the West Avenue Kwik Trip after the driver, later identified as Wylie, parked in the lot and began acting strange. By the time police arrived, Wylie was only semi-responsive as he sat in his vehicle.

Police say Wylie refused to perform field sobriety tests and denied using drugs, then clenched several bags of heroin and methamphetamine in his fists to try and keep them from officers.

According to the report, officers were able to peel his fingers open and Wylie dropped 0.5 grams of heroin, 0.2 grams of meth and 18 0.1-gram and 0.2-gram capsules filled with heroin. He also had half a marijuana blunt in his pocket, according to the complaint.

Police took Wylie to a local hospital, and he agreed to submit a sample of his blood as evidence, which was sent to the State Crime Lab for testing for controlled substances.