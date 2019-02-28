Try 3 months for $3

A La Crosse man faced additional charges Thursday — just days after he was arrested for hiding in a crawl space to elude police.

Brett Reismann mug

Brett Reismann

Brett Reismann, 23, of La Crosse, was back in La Crosse County Circuit Court Thursday after being released on a $1,000 signature bond on Monday.

Reismann was charged Thursday with misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property, all as a repeater.

In the earlier case, officers attempted to arrest Reismann at his home at 1201 Fifth Ave. S. Saturday for a felony probation and parole warrant.

Police said someone at the home told officers that Reismann had retreated to the crawl space. Officers determined the 3-foot-tall space, which was poorly lit and under the entire house, was not safe to enter, and Reismann did not respond after being ordered to leave the cramped quarters.

A robot, designed to navigate small spaces and equipped with a camera, was used to locate Reismann at the far end of the crawl space, where he was pushed up between floor joists, according to authorities. Officers again ordered Reismann to leave the crawl space, and again he refused.

Next, officers sent in a police dog, Zeus, who quickly located the suspect. Authorities says Reismann surrendered as the dog was began to pull him from the crawl space.

He was charged in the weekend incident with resisting or obstructing an officer.

His next court appearance is March 22.

+56 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in February

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $3

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.