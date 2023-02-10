A 22-year-old La Crosse man is headed to federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm.

Marcelle Davis was sentenced to five years by U.S. District Judge William Conley after Davis was convicted as a felon in possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty to the charge Oct. 7.

According to federal prosecutors, La Crosse police officers responded to a domestic violence call March 8, 2022, and observed a woman holding a Ruger-57 firearm. She immediately dropped the gun and complied with officers’ commands. The woman had numerous visible injuries and said Davis had threatened to kill her.

Police recovered the handgun, along with a .22 caliber handgun and a .357 revolver that the woman said belonged to Davis. The woman told police that Davis hit her over the head with a handgun, pointed it at her face several times and strangled her to unconsciousness. She then waited for a chance to escape. When the chance came, she grabbed one of the handguns and fled the apartment.

Officers eventually located Davis driving and arrested him after a short pursuit. They recovered a 9mm handgun that the defendant reportedly threw out of the car window. Prosecutors said Davis' DNA was recovered from all three weapons recovered at the apartment.

Two weeks before the reported assault, Davis was convicted of the felony false imprisonment and placed on probation.

During sentencing, Conley cited the brutality of the assault, which included Davis putting the muzzle of a gun against the woman's face. Conley said Davis' history of violence against women and his statement describing the offense as a mistake versus a conscious choice called for a significant sentence.

Davis was convicted in La Crosse County Circuit Court on Oct. 13 of felony false imprisonment.

The charge against Davis was the result of an investigation conducted by the La Crosse Police Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Corey Stephan handled the prosecution.

This case has been brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, the U.S. Justice Department’s program to reduce violent crime. PSN coordinates federal and local law enforcement to address gun crime, especially felons illegally possessing firearms and ammunition and violent and drug crimes that involve the use of firearms.