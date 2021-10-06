La Crosse man sentenced for dealing crack cocaine

A 46-year-old La Crosse man was sentenced to five years in federal prison for dealing crack cocaine.

Aubrey L. Marshall pleaded guilty July 7 to possession of 28 grams or more of crack cocaine with intent to distribute. The sentence handed down by U.S. District Court Judge William M. Conley also includes six years of supervised release.

According to federal prosecutors, police purchased 11.1 grams of crack cocaine from Marshall on Jan. 18 through a confidential informant. A week later, officers purchased 32.9 grams of crack cocaine from Marshall, again through a confidential informant. Later that day, law enforcement officers obtained a search warrant for Marshall’s apartment in La Crosse and found 69 grams of crack cocaine, 69 grams of powder cocaine and $5,930 in cash, which included buy money from the drug deal earlier that day.

At sentencing, Conley noted that it’s Marshall’s second federal conviction for cocaine trafficking and that his criminal history includes multiple acts of violence. Marshall has a prior federal felony conviction for distributing cocaine in the western District of Wisconsin in 2005 and was sentenced to 140 months in prison in that case.

The charge against Marshall was the result of an investigation conducted by the La Crosse Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven P. Anderson prosecuted the case.

