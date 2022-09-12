La Crosse man sentenced for drug, gun crimes

A 34-year-old La Crosse man has been sentenced to 13½ years in federal prison for cocaine trafficking and illegal firearms possession.

Curtis W. Ross was sentenced Monday in Madison by U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson for possessing a firearm as a felon, possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. His prison term will be followed by 60 months of supervised release.

Ross pleaded guilty to the charges June 15.

According to federal prosecutors, Ross was pulled over Sept. 8, 2021, by La Crosse police after discovering that a passenger, Lee Strawder, 40, Milwaukee, was in violation of a bond condition.

Officers smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and searched the vehicle. Under the front passenger seat, officers reportedly found a loaded Canik 9mm handgun, a loaded Beretta 9mm handgun and a bag containing over an ounce of marijuana. Ross’s DNA was found on the Beretta, and Strawder's DNA was found on the Canik. Both were prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior felony convictions.

A back seat passenger told officers he was in the car to purchase cocaine from Ross. After Ross was transported to jail, an officer reported finding three baggies of cocaine in the squad car that Ross left behind.

Prosecutors say officers searched Ross’s cell phone and found multiple photos of him with firearms, including what were believed to be the same Canik and Beretta handguns found in the car. Officers also located conversations on Ross’s phone in which he discussed buying and selling narcotics.

A few days after his arrest, Ross was released on a signature bond. On Oct. 5, 2021, La Crosse police reportedly purchased heroin and fentanyl from Ross using a confidential informant.

On Feb. 22, La Crosse police received a report that Ross had stolen his girlfriend’s truck. Officers responded and observed Ross running between houses. While an officer was following Ross in a squad car, he reportedly pointed a firearm and shot in the direction of the officer. Ross was located hiding under a vehicle. A loaded handgun and a spent casing were found in the area. Prosecutors say Ross had baggies of cocaine and heroin, a loaded magazine and a large quantity of cash on his person.

Ross has been charged in state court in La Crosse for the shooting incident surrounding his arrest. He has a status conference in that case set for Nov. 2.

Strawder pleaded guilty on June 22 to possessing a firearm as a felon. His sentencing hearing before Judge Peterson is Oct. 6. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The charges against Ross were the result of an investigation conducted by the La Crosse Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.