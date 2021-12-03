La Crosse man sentenced for firearms offense

A 28-year-old La Crosse man was sentenced Thursday to five years in federal prison for illegal gun possession. Antwan Taylor pleaded guilty Sept. 13 in federal district court to being in possession of a firearm that was identified in a drive-by shooting.

According to federal prosecutors, La Crosse police responded Aug. 24, 2020, to a report of shots fired from a gray minivan on the 500 block of Mississippi Street. Multiple residents reported bullet-hole damage to their homes, including rounds fired into an occupied bedroom. No one was injured by the gunfire.

The next day, police pulled over the minivan and identified Taylor as a passenger. Police searched the van and reportedly found a Taurus 9mm handgun belonging to Taylor in the center console and a spent 9 mm casing in the driver’s seat. The handgun was identified by police as the same weapon used in the drive-by shooting.

Taylor was prohibited from possessing a firearm based on multiple prior felony convictions, which include drug trafficking and battery.

At sentencing, U.S. district Judge James D. Peterson said the case involved more than simple gun possession and that the manner in which Taylor discharged the weapon posed a threat to the community.

Taylor still faces a felony charge in La Crosse County for first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

The federal charge against Taylor was the result of an investigation conducted by the La Crosse Police Department and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steve P. Anderson prosecuted the case.

