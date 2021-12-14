La Crosse man sentenced for illegal gun possession

A 28-year-old La Crosse man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for illegal gun possession.

Antwan Taylor pleaded guilty in federal district court Sept. 13 to being a felon in possession of a firearm. The sentence handed down by Judge James D. Peterson also includes three years of supervised release.

According to federal prosecutors, Taylor fired multiple shots from a Taurus 9 mm handgun while inside a gray minivan in La Crosse Aug. 24. Multiple residents reported bullet hole damage to their homes, and one of the bullets entered an occupied bedroom. La Crosse police located Taylor the following day and identified him as the shooter.

Taylor was prohibited from possessing a firearm based on multiple prior felony convictions, including drug trafficking and battery.

Taylor’s conviction was the result of an investigation conducted by the La Crosse Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

