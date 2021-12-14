 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

La Crosse man sentenced for illegal gun possession

  • 0

A 28-year-old La Crosse man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for illegal gun possession.

Antwan Taylor pleaded guilty in federal district court Sept. 13 to being a felon in possession of a firearm. The sentence handed down by Judge James D. Peterson also includes three years of supervised release.

According to federal prosecutors, Taylor fired multiple shots from a Taurus 9 mm handgun while inside a gray minivan in La Crosse Aug. 24. Multiple residents reported bullet hole damage to their homes, and one of the bullets entered an occupied bedroom. La Crosse police located Taylor the following day and identified him as the shooter.

Taylor was prohibited from possessing a firearm based on multiple prior felony convictions, including drug trafficking and battery.

Taylor’s conviction was the result of an investigation conducted by the La Crosse Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

People are also reading…

Antwan Taylor

Taylor

 Steve Rundio
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge delays case against Mich. suspect's parents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News