La Crosse man sentenced for selling meth

A 35-year-old La Crosse man was sentenced Wednesday to 78 months in federal prison on drug charges. Tang Vue was sentenced to 60 months for distribution of 50 or more grams of methamphetamine and 18 months for violating the terms of his supervised release.

According to federal prosecutors, a police informant purchased methamphetamine from Vue on Jan. 29 and Feb. 3. Immediately after the second drug buy, detectives followed Vue to a La Crosse restaurant and arrested him.

A search of Vue's backpack reportedly uncovered $12,720 in cash and a drug ledger containing the names of Vue's customers who owed thousands of dollars. Police also searched Vue's home and reportedly found empty gem bags commonly used to package methamphetamine.

During sentencing, Judge William M. Conley said Vue's conduct was egregious since he was on supervised release for a 2012 methamphetamine trafficking conviction.

The charge against Vue was the result of an investigation by the La Crosse Police Department. The prosecution was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Reinhard.

