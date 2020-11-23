 Skip to main content
La Crosse man sentenced in federal court for dealing methamphetamine
A 33-year-old La Crosse man was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison Monday after pleading guilty to drug charges.

Officers with the West Central Metropolitan Enforcement Group arrested James Vinson Dec. 5, 2019, after he reportedly sold 111 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in La Crosse. At the time, Vinson was on state supervision for a prior methamphetamine trafficking conviction.

Vinson’s prison term will be followed by six years of supervised release. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James Peterson.

The charge against Vinson was the result of an investigation conducted by the West Central Metropolitan Enforcement Group, La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, La Crosse and Onalaska police departments and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.

The prosecution of the case was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven P. Anderson.

James Vinson mug

Vinson
Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

