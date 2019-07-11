{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — Earl Hill, 40, of La Crosse pleaded guilty and was sentenced Thursday to 42 months in federal prison for possessing crack cocaine with the intent to distribute.

In October 2018, a concerned neighbor called the La Crosse Police Department to report a lot of short-term vehicle and pedestrian traffic at Hill’s home.

Ultimately a search of Hill’s residence revealed more than 22 grams of crack cocaine and packaging materials consistent with drug distribution and he was arrested.

Hill’s arrest came less than three months after being released from a lengthy prison sentence in Illinois. He has eight prior criminal convictions in Illinois, including convictions for drug conspiracy, domestic battery, possessing weapons, and reckless conduct. At the time of his arrest, Hill was also on supervision in Wisconsin for delivering cocaine.

He was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson.

