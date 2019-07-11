MADISON — Earl Hill, 40, of La Crosse pleaded guilty and was sentenced Thursday to 42 months in federal prison for possessing crack cocaine with the intent to distribute.
In October 2018, a concerned neighbor called the La Crosse Police Department to report a lot of short-term vehicle and pedestrian traffic at Hill’s home.
Ultimately a search of Hill’s residence revealed more than 22 grams of crack cocaine and packaging materials consistent with drug distribution and he was arrested.
Hill’s arrest came less than three months after being released from a lengthy prison sentence in Illinois. He has eight prior criminal convictions in Illinois, including convictions for drug conspiracy, domestic battery, possessing weapons, and reckless conduct. At the time of his arrest, Hill was also on supervision in Wisconsin for delivering cocaine.
He was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson.
Daniel T. Roop
Daniel T. Roop, 53, La Crosse, was charged July 11 with resisting an officer and felony bail jumping. Police arrested Roop for operating while intoxicated, first offense, according to the criminal complaint.
Breanna M. Dvorak
Antion D. Edmond
Kenneth D. Jackson
Kenneth D. Jackson, 32, La Crosse, was charged July 11 with operating a motor vehicle while revoked, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (third offense), resisting an officer, possession of THC and felony bail jumping. Police arrested Jackson for a La Crosse County Warrant and a probation warrant, according to the criminal complaint.
Allen C. Kruk
Chue Yee Xiong, Jack T. Vang and Rachael W. McBain
Chad M. Downs
Davial A. Winchel
Dustin M. Barnes
Joseph A. Hoover
Jesus C. Sanchez
Mark Alan Scheideman
Eric M. Stevens
Manuel D. Balboa
Greg M. Porter
Darion C. Thomas
Jeffery A. Berry
Darrill Hall
Quandarius Antoine Moorer
Monica A. Thompson
Helmer Jafet Alcocer Cruz
Dustin D. Birnbaum
Steven T. Brown
James Arthur Draeving
Tyler W. Stearns
John P. Young
John P. Young, 34, Onalaska, was charged July 2 with felony bail jumping and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. Police arrested Young after his father reported he was high and driving a vehicle with a revoked driving status, according to the criminal complaint.
Wade Darrel Lunniss
Bryon J. Hembd
David R. Swertfeger
