featured

La Crosse man sentenced in federal court to 5 years for meth

MADISON — A man carrying more than six ounces of methamphetamine when wrestled to the ground by a La Crosse police officer was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to five years in prison.

The officer mistook Eddy A. Arca, 30, of La Crosse for another suspect but the scrutiny caused Arca to run. He was tackled by the officer with an assist from a citizen, District Judge William Conley said

Arca has a long history of substance abuse that began with marijuana at age 13 and elevated to ecstasy, cocaine and OxyContin by age 20. Heroin’s “affordability” caused him to switch drugs again and was using heroin by age 23, Conley said.

He was on probation for a 2015 marijuana conviction in La Crosse County at the time of his arrest, and was likely selling methamphetamine to support his drug addiction, Conley added.

Eddy Arca

Arca

Arca was initially charged in La Crosse County with possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The case was transferred to federal court where Arca also was indicted for felon in possession of ammunition.

The felon in possession charge was dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea in October to the methamphetamine offense.

Arca faced a statutory minimum penalty of five years in prison due to the amount of methamphetamine he possessed, Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said.

A longer prison term “was reasonable” due to Arca’s prior drug convictions, but five years was sufficient, O'Shea said.

“I’m more concerned about how he spends his time (in prison) instead of the amount he serves,” O’Shea told Conley.

Arca’s attorney, Peter Moyers, also recommended a five-year term.

Arca said he wants to get drug treatment in prison and after his release, work as a barber to support his three children.

Conley said he was encouraged that Arca was motivated to try drug counseling in prison after unsuccessful attempts on the outside. Staying sober in prison will be easier than avoiding drugs afterward, but hopefully he will learn strategies in counseling that will enable him to succeed, Conley said.

Arca’s probation will likely be revoked in his 2015 case, Conley said

His federal sentence is to be followed by four years on supervised release.

