La Crosse man sentenced in federal court to 5 years for meth

Bradley Hansen Bradley Hansen, 35, no permanent address, was charged Jan. 9 with possession of methamphetamine as a repeater. Hansen was found with a backpack containing a hypodermic needle storing methamphetamine on Dec. 28, according to the complaint.

James Luhman James Luhman, 37, no permanent address, was charged Jan. 9 with possession of methamphetamine as a repeater. Luhman was found with 0.9 grams of methamphetamine in his jacket lining on Dec. 28, according to the complaint.

Glen P. Taylor Glen P. Taylor, 42, of La Crosse, was charged Jan. 4 with resisting an officer, possession of a firearm by a felon and felony bail jumping. Taylor was arrested after a police pursuit that ended in police terminating the pursuit and Taylor abandoning the car. Authorities later found Taylor in a car with Phillip Dickey and Nicole Aarstad, who had been arrested in late December. Authorities found a gun that had been thrown out the window in front of 618 N. 11th St. Dickey said Taylor threw the gun, while Taylor said Dickey threw it, according to the complaint.

James A. Anderson James A. Anderson, 49, of La Crosse, was charged Jan. 2 with felony bail jumping. Anderson was arrested after violating his no-alcohol consumption bond condition, according to the complaint.

Carey A. Link Carey A. Link, 36, of La Crosse was charged Jan. 2 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs and felony bail jumping. Link’s roommate discovered Link unresponsive, even after administering Narcan. First responders administered more Narcan and transported Link to Gundersen Health System where bags of methamphetamine, heroin and paraphernalia were found on her. Link was subsequently arrested, according to the complaint.