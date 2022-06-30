La Crosse man sentenced on child pornography charge

A 45-year-old La Crosse man will head to federal prison after his conviction in federal court for child pornography.

Jeremy Hogenkamp was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge William Conley to 12½ years in prison followed by 25 years of supervised release. Hogenkamp pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography March 8.

According to federal prosecutors, the La Crosse Police Department received a tip regarding images uploaded into a Google Cloud account and obtained a search warrant for Hogenkamp’s home. The warrant was executed Oct. 6, 2021. Police reportedly found two flip phones in the house.

A short time later, police received an anonymous call that Hogenkamp had a laptop at his place of employment. After an initial search at the workplace was unsuccessful, officers received another anonymous call saying they didn't look in the right place.

Officers returned to Hogenkamp’s workplace and found a black tote near his work area containing a laptop and a cell phone. Hogenkamp admitted there would be “bad stuff with kids” on the laptop. A search of the laptop reportedly revealed thousands of images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

It was Hogenkamp’s second federal conviction for possessing child pornography. He was on supervision for an offense he committed in 2011 at the time of the 2021 offense.

The charge against Hogenkamp was the result of an investigation conducted by the La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen, and town of Campbell police departments and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman prosecuted the case. A child pornography case in La Crosse County against Hogenkamp was dismissed.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

