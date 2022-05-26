La Crosse man sentenced on federal weapons charge

A 34-year-old La Crosse man has been sentenced to 92 months in federal prison for illegal gun possession.

Joshua K. Breidel pleaded guilty March 1 in federal court to being a felon in possession of a firearm. His sentence was handed down by U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson, who also ordered Breidel's prison term be followed by 36 months of supervised release.

According to federal prosecutors, Breidel was involved in a domestic disturbance with a woman in La Crosse during the early morning hours of Aug. 4, 2021. The woman later told La Crosse police that Breidel pointed a Glock handgun at her, which he had previously stolen from her. She fled the house and reported hearing a pop, which she assumed was the defendant firing a round at her. Breidel later admitted to discharging the firearm.

The woman described her relationship with Breidel as abusive and said he regularly threatened to kill her, her children and her family.

Police arrested Breidel the following day and reportedly found a Glock 48 handgun and three loaded magazines in his possession.

Breidel was prohibited from possessing a firearm based on multiple prior felony convictions and was on probation at the time of the incident. Peterson ordered the federal sentence to run concurrently with the remainder of Breidel’s state prison sentence, which has 32 months remaining.

