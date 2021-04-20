La Crosse man sentenced to 51 months for felon with firearm

A 39-year-old La Crosse man has been sentenced to 51 months in federal prison for carrying a firearm in La Crosse. Martin Curlee pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to federal prosecutors, La Crosse police were called Oct. 8, 2020, to a report of Curlee walking in public with a loaded 9mm pistol in his hand. He reportedly threw the weapon on the ground when confronted by officers.

Curlee reportedly told police he knew carrying the weapon violated the law but that he needed it for protection. Police reported that Curlee was paranoid and fearful he was going to be shot while in jail.

At sentencing, U.S. District Judge James Peterson said that Curlee had a substantial criminal history and that his mental health issues were exacerbated by drug abuse.

Upon release from prison, Curlee will be subject to a three-year term of post-release supervision.

The case was brought as part of the U.S. Justice Department's Project Safe Neighborhoods program, which works with local enforcement agencies to address gun crimes.

